Honkers Introduce Two from Kent State

ROCHESTER, MINN. - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions ofÂ the Northwoods League, are excited to welcome two more players to their roster for the 2021 season. Kent State infielder Mack Timbrook and outfielder Jordan Stevens will join the Honkers on their quest for a sixth NWL title in the team's 28th season this summer.

Timbrook, a sophomore, has been the everyday shortstop for the Golden Flashes this year. The Kent, Ohio native has started each of the nine games he's played in this season, posting a respectable .287 batting average in 32 plate appearances. Four of his eight hits in 2021 have gone for extra bases, and two have come via the long ball. Timbrook has driven five runs home and posts a .880 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) as Kent State looks for its first Mid-American Conference (MAC) championship since 2018.

The left-handed bat played in 14 games for the Golden Flashes in the abbreviated 2020 season, and hit .238 at the plate while swiping seven bags in seven attempts, leading the team in that category.Prior to his time at Kent State, Timbrook played 14 varsity games his senior year at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, where he hit .268 in 55 plate appearances with five runs driven in.

"Mack is off to a great start this spring both offensively and defensively for Kent State," Honkers first-year field manager Paul Weidner said. "We are excited for the all-around game that he can bring to our team."

Stevens, a freshman, comes to Rochester as a fresh outfield talent. The right-handed hitter missed a season at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, but stayed true to his commitment to play for the Golden Flashes after his prep days concluded. Calling Cleveland Heights, Ohio home, Stevens has appeared just once thus far in Kent State's '21 season, going 0-for-2 in two pinch-hit outings.

"He's a young, talented, exciting outfielder with a lot of potential at the plate," Weidner said of Stevens. "We look forward to seeing him bring that excitement every day this summer."

