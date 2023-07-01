Tri-City Two Runs Shy in Loss to Hillsboro

July 1, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils with a big swing

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils with a big swing(Tri-City Dust Devils)

A combination of five errors and a dozen Tri-City Dust Devils (2-4 2H, 36-36) left on base spun out the home team Friday night, with the Hillsboro Hops (2-4 2H, 26-46) getting big outs in big moments to grab a 6-4 win in front of 2,171 at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City remained in the game throughout despite the miscues, the most the team have had in a game in 2023. They also had the potential tying runs in scoring position in both the 6th and 8th innings, and the bases loaded three times, but the big hit eluded the Dust Devils. Hillsboro reliever Billy Corcoran (1-2) received the win, getting out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the 3rd via a strikeout of LF Alexander Ramirez.

Two early errors came back to bite Tri-City in the top of the 2nd, when the Hops scored four runs to grab a 4-0 lead. The first came on an RBI single by SS Channy Ortiz off Dust Devils starter Chase Chaney (5-3) that went to left field, where it was fielded by Ramirez. His throw home to get the runner at the plate went wide, allowing a second run to score on the play. The second, charged to 2B Arol Vera on a groundball chopped up the middle by Hillsboro CF Wilderd Patiño, added another run to the tally.

The Dust Devils got on the board in the bottom of the 3rd inning when 1B Matt Coutney struck a cue shot down the third base line, spinning to a halt in fair territory for an RBI infield single that scored CF D'Shawn Knowles to make it a 4-1 game. Vera then drew a walk to load the bases, bringing Hops starter Spencer Giesting's night to a close. Corcoran's strikeout of Ramirez halted the rally, though, and would be a harbinger of things to come.

Hillsboro added two more runs in the 5th inning, the first reaching base on an error given to 3B Ryan Hernandez on a ball hit by Hops 1B Ivan Melendez. Hernandez fielded the ball in time, but his throw pulled Coutney off the bag, putting Melendez on first. A double by DH J.J. D'Orazio put two in scoring position, and 3B Jesus Valdez singled them both in to push the lead to 6-1.

The home nine, sporting spiffy Marvel-inspired jerseys for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, would fight their way back into the ballgame. Vera brought RF Joe Stewart home on a 5th inning RBI groundout with the bases loaded, making it 6-2 with two runners in scoring position. Hops lefty Dillon Larsen, though, struck out Ramirez to limit the damage.

Tri-City kept at it, getting two runs in the bottom of the 6th to get within two. C Gustavo Campero and SS Osmy Gregorio singled back-to-back to put runners on the corners with no one out. Hernandez then hit a fly ball to left center, deep enough for Campero to score on a sacrifice fly that cut the Hillsboro lead to 6-3. DH Adrian Placencia came through later in the inning with an RBI single, scoring Gregorio for what ended up the final 6-4 margin.

D'Shawn Knowles led the Dust Devils attack by going 3 for 4 on the night. Gustavo Campero also had a multi-hit game, going 2 for 5 with two stolen bases and a run scored. As well, Joe Stewart had another great performance at the top of the lineup, going 1 for 3 with a double, a run scored and three walks. On the mound, Tri-City reliever Jared Southard had his best performance at the High-A level, throwing two scoreless frames with four strikeouts.

The Dust Devils will look to bounce back in game four of the six-game series with the Hops, slated for a 7:05 p.m. start Saturday night at Gesa Stadium. Postgame fireworks, presented by Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates, are scheduled to light up the sky to cap the evening.

Right-handed starter Michael Darrell-Hicks (0-1, 7.71 ERA) will make his Gesa Stadium debut for Tri-City, while Hillsboro will give the start to Taiwanese lefty Yu-Min Lin (0-3, 2.96 ERA). Broadcast coverage will begin with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m. both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

Gates will open at 6:05 p.m. with game times staying at 7:05 p.m. throughout the series, which culminates with patriotic postgame fireworks presented by UScellular to celebrate Independence Day. Tickets for Saturday night's game and the remainder of the series are on sale now with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.