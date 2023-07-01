Funko Friday Not So Fun for the Frogs

Everett, WA: After getting shutout on Thursday, Eugene wasted no time getting on the board Friday night as they exploded for three first inning runs off starter Nick Davila. It didn't stop there, as the Emeralds would go on to a 9-2 victory. The loss was just the second one in the second half of the season for the AquaSox (38-34 overall).

Eugene extended their lead with an unearned run in the second and added two more in the fourth inning on a deep home run by Aeverson Artega. Despite taking a line drive off the leg, Davila stayed in the game for two more innings. He didn't allow any walks and struck out five batters in five innings.

In the fifth inning, University of Maryland alumni Randy Bednar, had another spectacular gold glove catch to help keep the game in check.

Everett finally broke through in the eighth inning, when Alberto Rodriguez doubled and later scored on a single by Hogan Windish. Windish would come around and score on a double by Axel Sanchez. With a pair of doubles in the game, Rodriguez raised his league leading total to 25.

In total, Everett had ten hits including two hits a peace from Rodriguez, Bednar, and Balk Rambusch.

A crowd of 2,188 attended the game.

