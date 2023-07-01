Hops' All-Around Effort Leads to 6-4 Win at Tri-City

July 1, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







PASCO, WASH. --- Hillsboro got their first win of the six-game series at Gesa Stadium on Friday by a score of 6-4. The Hops found the friendly end of a close game, ending their three-game losing streak, and their five-game losing streak against the Tri-City Dust Devils.

Center fielder Wilderd Patino doubled with two out in the fourth inning, extending his Northwest League hitting streak to a Hops record-tying 17 consecutive games.

The Hops flipped the script on Tri-City in terms of runners left on base, as the Dust Devils were unable to score with runners on the corners in the bottom of the first inning. Hillsboro catcher Gavin Logan threw out Arol Vera as he tried to steal second base, a risky throw with a runner at third, but in time to record the out.

Four of the Hops' six runs came in the second inning as they broke out of their offensive struggles. Hillsboro knocked four straight hits before Tri-City was able to record an out and scored three runs in the process. The fourth and final run of the inning for Hillsboro scored on an error by the Dust Devils' second baseman Arol Vera. Tri-City would go on to make five errors throughout the game.

Tri-City got one back in the bottom of the third inning when Matt Coutney rolled one up the third base line. Hops' starter Spencer Giesting let the ball roll hoping it would go foul, but it did not kick left off of the dirt and Giesting had to touch it in fair territory. He exited the game after walking the next batter, and Billy Corcoran took the mound for Hillsboro. With the bases loaded, he fanned Alexander Ramirez on three pitches and the Dust Devils stranded three more.

Channy Ortiz and Gavin Logan struck out looking to begin the fourth inning, which was met with words from Hops' hitting coach Ty Wright. Home plate umpire Garret Griffin then ejected Wright, who stormed out of the dugout to get his money's worth before leaving the game.

The fifth and sixth runs of the game for Hillsboro came in the fifth inning on a two-run single from Jesus Valdez, which scored Ivan Melendez and J.J. D'Orazio. That extended the Hops' lead to 6-1.

After striking out the first batter he faced in the bottom of the fifth inning, Corcoran walked two and was replaced by lefty Dillon Larsen. Matt Coutney was hit by a 3-2 pitch to load the bases with one out. Arol Vera notched an RBI on a soft ground ball to the shortstop Ortiz, who made a nifty play to retire Vera at first. Ramirez once again struck out to end the inning on three pitches, and the score remained 6-2 in favor of Hillsboro.

The bottom of the sixth met Hillsboro with more trouble as the first two Dust Devils recorded base hits. Ryan Hernandez flew out to center field and Gustavo Campero trotted home to score the third run of the game for Tri-City. Another single, followed by a strikeout, put runners on first and second with two out. Adrian Placencia, the hero of Thursday's 1-0 victory, singled to left and Tri-City tightened the score to 6-4. The next batter walked, and Zach Barnes entered the game for Hillsboro with the bases loaded. On the first pitch he saw, Vera flew out to right field to strand three runners.

Jared Southard struck out the side in order in the top of the eighth, and the game remained 6-4. D'Shawn Knowles of Tri-City singled to lead off the bottom of the inning, and Joe Stewart came to the plate. He grounded a ball to second base which was flipped to Ortiz covering second and the call was safe. Manager Ronnie Gajownik argued the call as Knowles appeared to be out at second, but without the advantage of video review nothing could be done. Placencia laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third, and Will Mabrey got the call from the Hops' bullpen. Mabrey sprinted most of the way to the mound upon his entrance, then struck out consecutive Dust Devils to strand the runners in scoring position. Mabrey was animated on his departure from the mound as his screams could be heard by all in the silenced Gesa Stadium.

In the top of the ninth, Melendez reached on a throwing error by Dust Devils' third baseman, Ryan Hernandez, his third error of the game. Melendez stole second with one out to notch his fourth steal of the season. The Hops could not convert this run and the game went to the bottom of the ninth with Hillsboro leading by two.

The bottom of the ninth failed to provide drama as the previous four innings did, much to the delight of the Hops. Mabrey retired all three men he faced and struck out Osmy Gregorio to end the game.

To say the Hops were in a frustrating stretch would have been putting it lightly. The team was just 2-for 28 in the first two games of the series while batting with runners in scoring position. Friday's win showcased clutch hitting and pitching, as the Hops used five arms.

The team high-fived and walked off the field to nostalgic Beatles' music, "La la, how their life goes on...". Life will go on for the Hops as they move to two and four in the second half, but if the team wants to make the playoffs, now is the time to make a move. They will need a strong push to make the Northwest League Playoffs for the first time since 2019. Will they be able to catch fire from the win on the final day of June?

Join Rich Burk and Seth Hoiland on Rip City Radio 620 AM at 6:50 on Saturday for the fourth game of the six-game series.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.