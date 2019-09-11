Tri-City Tops Hops, Winner-Take-All Game Set for Wednesday

There will be a tomorrow for the Tri-City Dust Devils after the team earned the 6-0 shutout win over the Hillsboro Hops in Game Four of the Northwest League Championship Series on Tuesday night. The Northwest League title will be at stake at Gesa Stadium on Wednesday for the winner-take-all Game Five.

The pitching staff was outstanding throughout the night for the Dust Devils. Tri-City hurlers Jason Blanchard, Wen-Hua Sung and Ethan Elliott combined to keep the Hops scoreless. At the plate Matthew Acosta provided all the runs the Dust Devils would end up needing with his two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning. Tri-City added four additional insurance runs thanks in large part to command issues by Hillsboro's pitching staff.

The Dust Devils would capture their first NWL title with a win on Wednesday night and the first for the region since the Tri-Cities Triplets won the NWL crown in 1984. Tri-City will send right-hander Nick Thwaits to the mound in the deciding game of the NWL Championship Series. Hillsboro will counter with right-hander Conor Grammes.

