Opportunity to See Dust Devils Make History
September 11, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
Your Dust Devils have a chance to win the Northwest League title TONIGHT! Come cheer on YOUR Dust Devils and enjoy Happy Hour from 6:15-7:15pm for $2.50 12-ounce Domestic Beer and $1 12-ounce Coca-Cola products!
In celebration of the Dust Devils Game 5 and in remembrance of September 11th, ALL General Admission tickets are $1 which will be donated to the Veterans of Foreign Wars 5785. To purchase the $1 General Admission ticket, visit the Dust Devils Box Office at 6200 Burden Blvd. or call 509-544-8789.
Gates open at 6:15 pm with first pitch at 7:15 pm. Tickets for all Dust Devils home games are available to purchase at the Gesa Stadium Ticket Office or at www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.
