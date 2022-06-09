Trevor Martin Solidifies Thunder Crease

The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of goaltender Trevor Martin. Martin brings an incredible resume to Delaware having played in the WHL and QMJHL. Martin also has played USports for the University of Waterloo. Head Coach Lou Santini stated, " Trevor moves very well and positions himself square to shooters. He has good upside to his game. We believe he will adjust to the pro level quickly." Martin is eager to get rolling, "I can't wait to get to Delaware and start working." Make sure you purchase your season tickets today to see Trevor Martin in action!

