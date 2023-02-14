Trevor Gorsuch Named SPHL Co-Player of the Week

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League) and Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce that goaltender Trevor Gorsuch, along with Birmingham's Mike Davis, have been named SPHL Players of the Week for February 6th to February 12th. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, February 25th against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

In this past weekend's games against the Quad City Storm, Trevor allowed only one goal on 30 total shots in Evansville's 4-1 comeback win on Friday night at Ford Center, before allowing only a single goal once again on 47 total shots in Saturday's 3-1 victory at Quad City. In total, Gorsuch stopped 75 of 77 shots for a .974 save percentage to go along with his 2-0-0 record in this past weekend against Quad City. Through 10 games this season, the St. Charles, MO native holds an 8-2-0 record with one shutout, along with a .938 save percentage and 2.29 goals-against average. Gorsuch is the third Thunderbolt to earn SPHL Player of the Week honors this season following forward Aaron Huffnagle from January 30th to February 5th, and goaltender Zane Steeves for November 7th to 13th. This also marks the first time in Thunderbolts franchise history that an Evansville player has been awarded the accolade in consecutive weeks.

