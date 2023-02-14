Mike Davis Named SPHL/Warrior Co-Player of the Week

(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth Allen/Birmingham Bulls) Birmingham Bulls left wing Mike Davis(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth Allen/Birmingham Bulls)

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today that Mike Davis of the Birmingham Bulls and Trevor Gorsuch of the Evansville Thunder- bolts have been named the Warrior/SPHL Co-Players of the Week for February 6-12.

Davis tallied four goals, both game-winners, and was +5 in just two of Birmingham's three games last week against the Peoria Rivermen and Knoxville Ice Bears. Gorsuch posted a 2-0-0 record, 1.00 gaa, and a 0.974% while leading the Thunderbolts to a weekend sweep of the Quad City Storm.

During Thursday night's game, Davis opened the scoring for the Bulls' before adding a second goal in the second period as they would cruise to a 3-1 victory over the league-leading Rivermen. On Saturday night, Gillespie struck early, just 13 seconds into the opening period, giving the Bulls a lead they never relin- quished. Davis would add his second goal of the game, and 18th of the season in the second period en route to an 8-6 victory over the Ice Bears and a perfect 3-0 week.

During Evansville's game on Friday night, Brkin fended off 29 shots on 30 attempts as the Thunderbolts defeated the Storm 4-1. On Saturday, Gorsuch was lights out, stopping 46 of the 47 shots he faced, in- cluding a perfect 16/16 in the final period. The wins were Gorsuch's seventh and eighth wins of the sea- son. Gorsuch leads the Thunderbolts in shutouts (1), goals against average (2.29), and save percentage (0.938%), while his eight wins are second to his teammate Zane Steeves (11).

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week were: Robbie Fisher, Huntsville (1g, ppg), Michael Bullion, Macon (2-1-0, 2.42 gaa, 0.926 sv%), Brad Aravantis, Pensacola (1-0-0, 40 sv, 1.00 gaa), Jack Berry, Peoria, (1-1-0, 1.56 gaa, 0.939 sv%), Mike Mercurio, Quad City, (1g, +1), Jarrad Vroman, Roanoke (1g, 1a, +4)

