Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the Southern Professional Hockey League's Vermilion County Bobcats folded, the United States Football League released its 2023 schedule and Major League Rugby added an expansion team called the Miami Sharks for the 2024 season. Highlights from this week come from the Southern Professional Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, North American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Premier Hockey Federation, United States Football League, XFL, Canadian Football League, Major League Rugby, American Ultimate Disc League, National Lacrosse League, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, and Southern League.

HOCKEY

Southern Professional Hockey League

The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) has been notified of the Vermilion County Bobcats' intention to cease operations, effective immediately.

Vermilion County Bobcats announce immediate end of operations

Danville's Palmer Arena responds to hockey team's folding

American Hockey League

OEG Sports and Entertainment and the City of Bakersfield announced that the Edmonton Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors have renewed their lease at Mechanics Bank Arena and will remain in Bakersfield, California for at least the next five years. The lease was ratified by Bakersfield City Council on Wednesday, February 8. This agreement reaffirms the team's strong partnership with the City of Bakersfield, local businesses, community partners, team sponsors and Condors fans.

Team President, Matthew Riley, discusses decision to renew lease in Bakersfield.

Goaltenders Dustin Wolfof the Calgary Wranglers and Lukas Dostalof the San Diego Gulls shared Most Valuable Player honors, backstopping the Pacific Division to victory in the 2023 Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge. Wolf and Dostal combined to stop 42 of 49 shots over 46 minutes of work during the Challenge, a round-robin tournament among the league's four divisions played at 3-on-3. The evening capped the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank at a sold-out Place Bell.

15 rounds of shootout attempts... Rockford IceHogs Keaton Thompson says NO MORE!

ECHL

Plays of the Week

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - January 30-February 7, 2023

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10

Ontario Hockey League

The Ontario Hockey League announced that, due to impending renovations and the long-term closure of FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, the Bulldogs franchise will be temporarily relocated to Brantford for the beginning of the 2023-24 season. Brantford City Council put its full support behind the move on Tuesday night with a unanimous 11-0 vote approving a three-year term that will see the Bulldogs play out of the Brantford Civic Centre through the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. There is an option to extend the agreement for three additional one-year terms.

It's OFFICIAL, The Bulldogs will be heading to Brantford for the 2023 season.

OHL Plays of the Week

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

Halifax Mooseheads Jordan Dumais hat trick

Premier Hockey Federation

PHF Week Eleven Highlights

FOOTBALL

United States Football League

The USFL announced its schedule for 2023, with four different cities hosting games during Season 2. The new season kicks off on April 15, and each of the four host cities - Detroit, Memphis, Canton, Ohio and Birmingham, Alabama - will have games within the first three weeks. Through the 10-week regular season, each of the USFL's eight teams will play division rivals twice and teams of the opposite division once.

FOX Sports' RJ Young is joined by USFL VP Daryl Johnston to discuss how the league will build on the success it had in year one into year two. Johnston explains why he believes the caliber of play will improve in year two, and explains why the product will be even more appealing to fans with two new host cities.

The Michigan Panthers are back in Detroit Michigan this season and will be playing at Ford Field!

XFL

San Antonio Brahmas' Hines Ward has HUGE goals this season. Hear more about what he's learned as a player and what he's trying to accomplish as a first-time head coach.

Shane Matthews QB Coach for the XFL Orlando Guardians, Discusses the 3 Different QB's On the Team!!!

Canadian Football League

The BC Lions announced that American quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has signed a one-year extension to keep him in orange and black through the 2024 season. Adams Jr. was previously eligible to become a free agent after the 2023 campaign. "I am excited and honoured to be behind centre for this great franchise and for the chance to be locked in for two years along with some of the other great core pieces," said Adams Jr. from his home in Tacoma, Washington. "It has been a productive off-season with Jordan Maksymic and many of our great offensive players. We can't wait to hit the ground running starting on day one of training camp in Kamloops."

The Ottawa REDBLACKS will have three highly qualified black men leading their team this season. We spoke with the new coaching staff about their opportunity and any potential pressure that comes with the rarity of having black men in all 3 roles.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby announced the addition of the Miami Sharks, which will officially begin competition during the 2024 season. The Miami group is led by Ronaldo "Kony" Strazzolini, Alejandro Macfarlane, and Marcos Galperin. More details about the Sharks franchise will be announced in the coming months. "We are excited to create a rugby experience in South Florida that will wake the Latin passion in the community and generate a sense of belonging," said Miami Sharks co-owner Marcos Galperin.

New Team Alert - Miami in 2024

American Ultimate Disc League

The New York Empire have one of the most simple but precisely executed offensive attacks in the league, and use the vertical stack alignment to great effect.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Albany FireWolves Tanner Thompson fires behind-the-back and finds the net in a highlight reel goal.

Here are the Top 10 plays from January 2023.

Premier Lacrosse League

ESPN platforms will exclusively carry the 2023 PLL Championship Series, Wednesday - Sunday, Feb. 22-26. The four team, five-day, nine-game event will be played at The St. James just outside of Washington, D.C. The top four teams from the regular season - Whipsnakes (1), Chrome (2), Archers (3), Atlas (4) - will compete in the round-robin, six-on-six tournament inspired by the Lacrosse Sixes game format under consideration for Olympic inclusion in 2028. All nine-games of the Championship Series will air on ESPN platforms, with every game available on ESPN+.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

G League's Top 20 Plays of January

Women's National Basketball Association

The Connecticut Sun announced that the 2022 Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year and two-time WNBA All-Star Brionna Jones has re-signed with the team on a one-year deal. "We are so excited to have Breezy back," remarked Connecticut Sun Head Coach, Stephanie White. "She's a proven winner that has worked tirelessly to become one of the best players in our league. She impacts our team on the floor and in the locker room, she is a tremendous ambassador for our community. I can't wait to work with her this summer."

The Connecticut Sun has acquired the rights to veteran shooting guard, Tiffany Hayes in a trade with the Atlanta Dream. As a part of the trade, the Sun send the No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft to the Dream. Hayes is no stranger to Connecticut, after having a successful collegiate career with the Huskies from 2008-2012. The Florida native left UConn a two-time NCAA National Champion (2009, 2010) behind back-to-back undefeated seasons. She also picked up All-BIG EAST First Team (2011) and BIG EAST All-Freshman Team (2009) honors during her time in Connecticut.

Breanna Stewart Best Moments With Seattle Storm, Taking Talents To New York

BIG3

The BIG3 announced its sixth season will be returning to a full arena touring model, tipping off at United Center Arena in Chicago, IL on June 25, 2023. The 10-week season will make stops in Charlotte, NC, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Detroit, MI, Miami, FL, and Washington, D.C., before closing out the season with the playoffs on Saturday, August 19 followed by the 2023 BIG3 Championship Game on Saturday, August 26. The league will be making its debut in Memphis, TN, and returning to a new legendary venue in New York on Sunday, July 9 in front of more than 23,000 fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Games will air live on CBS and Paramount+ with additional broadcast details and venues to be announced in the coming weeks.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

Shane James, former Assistant General Manager of the Guelph Nighthawks, will be the Calgary Surge's new General Manager. "Shane James is a former pro player who has spent his career involved in all levels of basketball. He has developed an eye for Canadian talent that is second to none. Most importantly, his values deeply align with the Calgary Surge's commitment to community and our desire to win a championship for the city. It is my pleasure to welcome Shane here to Calgary as the Surge's first General Manager," said Surge Vice- Chairman and President Jason Ribeiro.

The Brampton Honey Badgers announced that head coach Ryan Schmidt has resigned his position with the club due to scheduling conflicts resulting from his role as head coach of the London Lions in the British Basketball League. Schmidt, the 2022 CEBL Coach of the Year, led the Honey Badgers to first place in the regular season standings and to the CEBL Championship last season. In three seasons with the Honey Badgers, he posted an overall record of 28-16 (.636) and reached the playoff semifinals in 2020 and 2022. Player Development is the focus of the Honey Badgers organization, and a remarkable 30 of Schmidt's players went on to sign pro contracts immediately following their CEBL season under his tutelage.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The National Women's Soccer League announced today the full schedule for the upcoming 2023 regular season slated to kick off on Saturday, March 25. The league also released schedule details for the newly formatted 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup, set to begin on Wednesday, April 19. The NWSL's 11th regular season includes 12 teams in a single table, 22-match campaign with 11 home games and 11 away games per club. The regular season concludes Sunday, October 15. Six teams will qualify for the NWSL playoffs, with the top two seeds receiving a first-round bye. The quarterfinal round will be played on October 22, followed by the semifinal round, set for November 4. The 2023 campaign will end with the 2023 NWSL Championship on November 11.

MLS NEXT Pro

Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced that Ricardo Clark has been named head coach of the club's MLS NEXT Pro team, Whitecaps FC 2, with Nick Dasovic becoming Whitecaps FC BMO Academy high potential player (HPP) head coach. Clark joined Whitecaps FC as a first team assistant coach ahead of the 2021 MLS season. Prior to his time in Vancouver, he worked as interim head coach with the Dynamo's U-19 academy team and previously as head coach with the U-16 team. Clark was also an assistant coach with the United States U-20 men's national team.

BASEBALL

Carolina League

The Lynchburg Hillcats, in conjunction with the Cleveland Guardians, have announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season. The Hillcats will be led at the helm by a new manager, Jordan Smith. Last season, Smith served as the manager for the Arizona Complex League team. Prior to that, he spent 2019 and 2021 in Lake County as the bench coach. His staff will consist of pitching coach Tony Arnold, hitting coach Ordomar Valdez, and Yan Rivera as the bench coach. Franklin Sammons is returning for a second season as the athletic trainer.

Major League Baseball Draft League

The West Virginia Black Bears are proud to announce David Carpenter has been appointed manager of the Black Bears for the 2023 MLB Draft League season. The West Virginia University alum and former Major League pitcher joins the organization as the sixth manager in Black Bears history. "We're excited to have Carpenter as our new manager. Being able to continue the tradition of having a West Virginia native as manager is a great experience for our organization and our fans," said General Manager Leighann Sainato.

Southern League

The Biloxi Shuckers announced that Biloxi Baseball LLC, operated by managing partner Ken Young, has sold the franchise to Shuckers Baseball, LLC, a MS entity owned and operated by John Tracy. "John Tracy brings extensive experience running successful businesses and a passion for the game," said Hunter Reed, Biloxi Shuckers' General Manager. "Our organization is excited to carry on the tradition of baseball in Biloxi with John, and we thank Ken for everything he did for our community and team."

Biloxi Shuckers head into 2023 with new ownership

