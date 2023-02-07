Biloxi Shuckers Welcome New Ownership

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers announced today that Biloxi Baseball LLC, operated by managing partner Ken Young, has sold the franchise to Shuckers Baseball, LLC, a MS entity owned and operated by John Tracy.

"John Tracy brings extensive experience running successful businesses and a passion for the game," said Hunter Reed, Biloxi Shuckers' General Manager. "Our organization is excited to carry on the tradition of baseball in Biloxi with John, and we thank Ken for everything he did for our community and team."

"Ken Young, Hunter Reed and the Biloxi Shuckers have done an excellent job since they started in 2015, and we look forward to continuing that success," said John Tracy, managing member of Shuckers Baseball. "We are eager to build on the customer experience and provide even more events at MGM Park for all ages."

The new ownership will provide capital, resources, and a dedication to the fan experience to mobilize future growth ensuring that the Biloxi Shuckers continue to be a pillar in the community.

"It has been an honor leading the Shuckers organization and being a part of the Biloxi community," said Ken Young, managing partner of Biloxi Baseball. "The Biloxi Shuckers are in good hands with John as his track record of building organizations and supporting communities makes him a perfect fit. I will continue to root for Biloxi and will remain a Shuckers fan for life."

