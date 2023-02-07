Blue Wahoos Stadium to Host 36 Pre-Season College & High School Games

PENSACOLA, FL - Baseball returns to Blue Wahoos Stadium later this month with a local showdown between Baker High School and Pensacola High School on February 25, kicking off a 36-game pre-season schedule hosted in downtown Pensacola. The Blue Wahoos announced the stadium's full pre-season game schedule on Tuesday, highlighted by 29 collegiate games and seven high school games between February 25 and March 27.

"Blue Wahoos Stadium is a community ballpark and we're thrilled to provide local high school players a full professional baseball experience under the lights as well as showcase our beautiful community to collegiate athletes from across the country," general manager Steve Brice said. "We can't wait to have the best fans in baseball back at Blue Wahoos Stadium throughout February and March as we prepare for Blue Wahoos Opening Day on April 7."

The high school baseball schedule at Blue Wahoos Stadium will begin on Saturday, February 25 with Baker High School playing Pensacola High School at 5:00 PM. Two weeks later, West Florida High School will take on Milton High School on Friday, March 9 at 5:00 PM. Back-to-back high school doubleheaders will be held on March 23 and March 24 with Arnold High School taking on Pensacola Catholic High School at 4:00 PM and Tate High School playing South Walton High School at 7:00 PM on the 23rd. On the 24th, Northview High School will play Central High School at 4:00 PM followed by Tate against Arnold at 7:00 PM. The high school schedule will conclude with the annual showdown between Escambia High School and Gulf Breeze High School at 6:30 PM on Monday, March 27.

The collegiate slate at Blue Wahoos Stadium will again be headlined by Studer's Blue Wahoos Stadium Collegiate Challenge, a two-week spring showdown led by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, team owner Quint Studer's alma mater. Eight colleges will participate in the tournament in 2023, playing 29 games between March 14 and March 23. This year, the tournament will feature UW-Whitewater (Wisconsin), Spalding University (Kentucky), Carroll University (Wisconsin), Edgewood College (Wisconsin), UW-Platteville (Wisconsin), Grinnell College (Iowa), Hendrix College (Arkansas), and Birmingham Southern College (Alabama).

A full schedule of games and tickets are available at BlueWahoos.com.

Date Level Teams Time

February 25 High School Baker HS vs. Pensacola HS 5:00 PM

March 9 High School West Florida HS vs. Milton HS 5:00 PM

March 14 College Carroll University vs. Spalding University 2:00 PM

March 15 College Edgewood College vs. Carroll University 10:00 AM

March 15 College Carroll University vs. Edgewood College (Reserve) 1:30 PM

March 15 College UW-Whitewater vs. Spalding University 4:30 PM

March 15 College Spalding University vs. UW-Whitewater (Reserve) 8:00 PM

March 16 College UW-Whitewater vs. Edgewood College 10:00 AM

March 16 College Edgewood College vs. UW-Whitewater (Reserve) 1:30 PM

March 16 College Carroll University vs. Spalding University 4:30 PM

March 16 College Spalding University vs. Carroll University (Reserve) 8:00 PM

March 17 College Spalding University vs. Edgewood College 10:00 AM

March 17 College UW-Whitewater vs. Carroll University 1:30 PM

March 17 College Carrol University vs. UW-Whitewater (Reserve) 4:30 PM

March 18 College Edgewood College vs. Grinnell College 10:00 AM

March 18 College Grinnell College vs. Spalding University 1:30 PM

March 18 College Carroll University vs. UW-Platteville 4:30 PM

March 18 College UW-Platteville vs. Carroll University (Reserve) 8:00 PM

March 19 College Spalding University vs. UW-Platteville 10:00 AM

March 19 College Grinnell College vs. Carroll University 1:30 PM

March 19 College UW-Whitewatever vs. Grinnell College 4:30 PM

March 19 College UW-Whitewater vs. Birmingham Southern College (Reserve) 8:00 PM

March 20 College UW-Platteville vs. Grinnell College 10:00 AM

March 20 College UW-Whitewater vs. Hendrix College 1:30 PM

March 20 College UW-Whitewater vs. Birmingham Southern College 6:00 PM

March 21 College UW-Whitewater vs. Grinnell College 10:00 AM

March 21 College Grinnell College vs. Birmingham Southern College (Reserve) 1:30 PM

March 21 College Hendrix College vs. UW-Platteville 4:30 PM

March 22 College Grinnell College vs. Hendrix College 10:00 AM

March 22 College UW-Whitewater vs. Grinnell College 1:30 PM

March 23 College UW-Whitewater vs. Hendrix College 10:00 AM

March 23 High School Arnold HS vs. Pensacola Catholic HS 4:00 PM

March 23 High School Tate HS vs. South Walton HS 7:00 PM

March 24 High School Northview HS vs. Central HS 4:00 PM

March 24 High School Tate HS vs. Arnold HS 7:00 PM

March 27 High School Escambia HS vs. Gulf Breeze HS 6:30 PM

