Trenton Thunder Unveil New Name of Luxury Conference Center

The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are proud to unveil the new name of their beautiful Luxury Suite & Conference Center, the Capital City Club! The renaming ahead of the exciting return of the Trenton Thunder 2021 Baseball Season provides the opportunity to celebrate the 28 years the Thunder have been entertaining fans in Trenton, New Jersey's capital city.

"Things are really ramping up around the ballpark," said Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley. "We're a little over 2 months until Opening Day, and we can't wait to host birthdays, anniversaries, business luncheons, and more in our newly renamed Capital City Club!"

Located on the Berkshire Bank Luxury Suite Level behind home plate, the Capital City Club includes All-You-Can-Eat Buffet, private wait service, and a fully stocked bar with your own bartender and balcony seating to enjoy the game.

The Thunder recently announced their 2021 Season Schedule and the first wave of bobbleheads and promotions ahead of Opening Day on May 24th.

