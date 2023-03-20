Trenton Thunder Ballpark Is Going Cashless

(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, announced Monday that Trenton Thunder Ballpark will be transitioning to a cashless facility ahead of their 30th season in 2023. All events including Thunder games, other baseball games, and non-baseball events will now be cashless.

"Trenton Thunder Ballpark will join baseball clubs and venues of all kinds all across the country transitioning to a cashless environment," said Thunder President Jeff Hurley. "Operating as cashless will help cut down wait times at our concession stands and our store, as well as creating a more secure payment option for fans."

Credit and debit cards will be accepted at all Concession Stands, The Thunder Company Store, and Ticket Office. Additionally, select locations will accept mobile-payment options. Fans can take advantage of ThunderEats.com to order from the concession menu and pick-up to avoid standing in line. Parking at Trenton Thunder Ballpark will continue to be $5, cash only. Optional in-park promotions like Launch-a-Ball, Speed Pitch, and 50/50 will continue to be cash only.

The transition to cashless follows 29 of the 30 Major League Teams. In addition to Trenton Thunder Ballpark cashless, all single-game tickets will remain digital, eliminating touch points for the safety of fans and staff. Fans can access their tickets at any time on their mobile device by logging into their Tickets.com account, which existing fans already have and new customers create when purchasing their Thunder tickets. You can log into your account here.

The Thunder kick off their 30th season at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Thursday, June 1 at 7:00 PM against the Frederick Keys. The Opening Night Party will feature a Postgame Fireworks Show, sponsored by NJM Insurance Group. And the first 1,030 fans will receive a commemorative inaugural ticket celebrating our very first home opener on May 9, 1994.

For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.

