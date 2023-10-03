Trenton Thunder & NJM Insurance Group Team up for Safe at Home Program

(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder is thrilled to announce that, in conjunction with NJM Insurance Group, $9,450 was donated to the HomeWorks Trenton as part of the Safe at Home Program. The Safe at Home partnership between the Trenton Thunder and NJM Insurance Group started in 2012 and has now raised $150,050 for local nonprofit organizations.

Through the Safe at Home Program, NJM Insurance Group makes an annual donation to a local non-profit based on the total number of runs the Thunder score at all home games throughout the season. The Thunder scored 189 total runs at home this season, allowing HomeWorks Trenton to receive a $9,450 donation from NJM.

"Our Safe at Home partnership with the Trenton Thunder is built upon our shared value of supporting the communities we are privileged to serve," stated Jeff Richardson, NJM's Community Outreach & Events Coordinator. "This year's recipient, HomeWorks Trenton, provides critical academic and leadership enrichment designed to empower high school girls. We are delighted to support the organization's efforts."

"Each year we find more value and meaning with our partnership with NJM," said Thunder President Jeff Hurley. "We could not be happier with the impact and outreach the Trenton Thunder and NJM Insurance Group continue to grow within the region, and we can't wait to continue and elevate our communal outreach in 2024."

Other nonprofits that have been a part of the Safe at Home Program include: The Miracle League of Mercer County, Children's Home Society of NJ, Rescue Mission of Trenton, Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK), Anchor House Foundation, PEI Kids, Womanspace, Boys & Girls Clubs (Mercer County), Family Service Association of Bucks County, and the Bucks County Opportunity Council.

