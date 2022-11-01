Trees Available for 3rd Annual Spruce'd Up

(York, Pa.) - It's a holiday win-win, and it's back for the third straight year.

Spruce'd Up: A Celebration of Trees presented by Traditions Bank will return to the home of the York Revolution each Friday and Saturday night from December 2 through December 17. The event will once again be free to the public thanks to Traditions Bank and feature dozens of uniquely decorated trees, each of which will represent a local nonprofit supported by the tree's sponsor. The three trees that earn the most votes by Spruce'd Up visitors will earn a total of $5,000 in donations to their nonprofits by event sponsor Traditions Bank.

"Spruce'd Up was born in the pandemic, when outdoor events were all the necessary rage," said York Revolution President Eric Menzer. "Traditions Bank stepped up to create yet another free celebration for our community, and it became so popular that it is now a tradition to which our community looks forward each year. It's also a great way to raise money and awareness for some of the incredible organizations serving the York area, so everybody wins. Free holiday cheer, awareness for sponsors, and much needed fundraising for people doing great things in our community."

Menzer added that the ballpark staff was again hard at work in creating a robust schedule of entertainment and promotions for the six-night event. Plans so far include the return of photo opportunities with a real reindeer, a visit by Santa and his elves, carolers and live music, holiday character appearances, and more. Food and beverages will also be available.

There are still trees available for sponsorship, but openings are going quickly, and tree orders must be placed soon. Area organizations or businesses interested in fundraising for a nonprofit through tree sponsorship should call York Revolution Vice President of Business Development Nate Tile at (717) 801-4482 or email him at NTile@YorkRevolution.com.

Additional details will be available at www.SprucedUpYork.com as they become available.

