Travs Teaming with Buz2 for Radio Broadcasts

The Arkansas Travelers radio broadcasts are moving to 106.7 FM Buz2 beginning with the 2023 season. Buz2 is KBZU-FM, the ESPN Radio affiliate in Little Rock, and sister station to the area's #1 all-sports station KABZ, The Buzz. The agreement between the Travelers and Signal Media will place Travelers games on Buz2 for next two seasons.

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Buz2. We look forward to providing unique Travs content to central Arkansas' passionate sports fans and partnering with another local sports-entertainment brand" said Travelers General Manager, Sophie Ozier.

The partnership includes cross promotion on 103.7 The Buzz throughout the summer. Included in this will be numerous appearances by Travelers players, coaches and staff on the popular talk shows that air weekdays on the Buzz.

"We at The Buzz are so excited to work with the Travelers starting this season. It is a truly iconic brand in Arkansas and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to share their games on the radio with our community and to promote their games on the Buzz family of stations" said The Buzz General Manager, Justin Acri.

