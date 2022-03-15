Travs Getting New Videoboard for 2022 Season

Dickey-Stephens Park will soon have a fresh addition for the upcoming Arkansas Travelers baseball season with the installation of a brand-new videoboard.

Industry leader Daktronics, out of Brookings, South Dakota, built the video display which was purchased by the Travelers this past winter. It will replace the current board beyond the left field berm and measure 70.8' wide and 30' tall for a total size of 2,124 square feet.

"We are very excited about this new videoboard from Daktronics," said Travelers CEO Rusty Meeks. "This will enhance the gameday experience for our amazing fans and will be a great addition to Dickey-Stephens Park."

Video content for the new board will be controlled from a production suite designed and built by The Field Shop, a broadcast engineering company based out of Little Rock. The new system features seven high-definition cameras, instant replay, and broadcast-quality graphics, upgrades that will also affect Travelers home games on MiLB.TV.

Final installation will take place in the upcoming weeks with the new videoboard expected to make its debut at the Travelers home opener on April 11. It will be in use for Travs home games and other events at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). The Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events. Opening Night for the 2022 baseball season is set for Monday, April 11.

