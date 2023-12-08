Travs Announce 'Total Eclipse of the Park'

The Travelers are excited to announce "Total Eclipse of the Park" weekend, coming to Dickey-Stephens Park from Friday, April 5 through Monday, April 8, 2024.

Starting on Friday, April 5, the Travelers will kick off their season with a three-game series against the divisional rival Springfield Cardinals. On Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, special edition Travelers-themed eclipse glasses will be available to the first 1,000 attendees. The team will also be commemorating the event by wearing specialty "Total Eclipse of the Park" jerseys throughout the weekend.

On Monday, April 8, Dickey-Stephens Park will be open to view the rare total eclipse for ticketed fans. The total solar eclipse will begin at 12:30 PM, progressing to totality at 1:51 PM.

The total solar eclipse is expected to last for approximately two minutes and 30 seconds. Ticket information for the event will be announced at a later date.

Fans will be able to enjoy solar eclipse themed merchandise, concessions and prime viewing of the eclipse at Dickey-Stephens Park all weekend long. Additional details will be released at later dates and will be available on travs.com.

