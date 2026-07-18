Travis Theis Powers into the End Zone on His Second Straight Carry

Published on July 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Travis Theis refuses to be denied, powering his way into the end zone to give the Alouettes the lead.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 18, 2026

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