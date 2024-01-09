Travis Pettit Promoted to CFO of Sports Facility, LLC, Senior VP of Ops with Wild Things

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Sports Facility, LLC, the parent company of the Washington Wild Things, has named Travis Pettit its Chief Financial Officer. Pettit has also been promoted within the Washington Wild Things to Senior Vice President of Operations.

Pettit is entering his ninth season with the organization. He started as a food and beverage seasonal employee in 2016 before joining the front office full time while still in school at Penn State Fayette in February of 2019. From a full-time perspective, he has served as Food Services and Merchandise Manager, Operations Manager and most recently, Assistant GM of Facility Operations.

In his new role, Pettit will continue to manage and oversee the Food and Beverage and Merchandise departments, as well as manage the financial operations of the organizations. Pettit also supervises stadium operations.

"Travis has grown substantially over the years of his employment, and we're excited to see his efforts continue in this new capacity," said Stu and Francine Williams, owners of Sports Facility, LLC. "Travis has been a great member of our staff and we know he'll continue to shine as we continue into the future and our 2024 season."

The Lone Pine, Pennsylvania native graduated from Bethlehem-Center High School in Fredericktown, Pennsylvania and matriculated to Penn State University, The Eberly Campus, where he graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Accounting/Business Administration.

"It's been a genuine pleasure to work with Travis over the past few years," said Chief Executive Officer of Sports Facility, LLC, Christine Blaine. "Our relationship has become more than a working relationship, which has allowed us to collaborate on many projects within the organization."

