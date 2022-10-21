Travelers Expand Operations Staff at Dickey-Stephens Park

The Arkansas Travelers and CEO Rusty Meeks are proud to announce the recent expansion of the Grounds and Stadium Operations staff.

Trey Bowman has been hired as the Head Groundskeeper of the club. Previously, Bowman worked in the same role for the Biloxi Shuckers of the Southern League. He has served 11 years in the sports turf industry, including stints with The Preserve Golf Club and Grand Bear Golf Club in Mississippi, and as a Territory Manager for Pennington Seed. Bowman graduated from Mississippi State University in 2010 and earned an additional degree in Turf Management from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2011.

"Trey brings tremendous knowledge and experience to our organization to ensure that our field remains one of the top fields in the Minor Leagues," Meeks said.

Greg Johnston will remain in his role as the Park Superintendent. He will continue to oversee upkeep and maintenance at Dickey-Stephens Park, while Bowman will take the lead on the new playing surface.

"Greg has been and will continue to be a huge part of our organization," Meeks said. "We cannot thank him enough for his dedication and commitment to the ballpark."

Johnston has served in this role for over 30 years and has been with the Travelers for over 45 years. Johnston was also the Superintendent at Ray Winder Field and was instrumental in the supervision of the construction of Dickey-Stephens Park.

