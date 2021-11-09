Travelers Announce Front Office Promotions

The Arkansas Travelers and CEO Rusty Meeks are proud to announce recent promotions involving the Travelers' front office staff.

Sophie Ozier has been named General Manager of the club. She had been working in that role on an interim basis since July 1. Ozier joined the Travelers in January of 2017 and worked as a Corporate Event Planner and the Director of Group Sales & Promotions before being promoted to Assistant General Manager in December of 2020. The Cerro Gordo, Illinois native is the first female General Manager in the storied history of the Travelers franchise. Ozier graduated from Webster University in 2016 and interned with the St. Louis Blues, Fox Sports Midwest and the River City Rascals prior to working for the Travs.

"Sophie did an incredible job stepping into the GM position on an interim basis in the middle of the season and running with it. She is a creative, passionate leader with a clear understanding of our organization and community," said Rusty Meeks.

Ben Hornbrook and John Sjobeck have been promoted to Assistant General Managers for the Travs. Hornbrook will oversee the team's sales/operations efforts, while Sjobeck will manage all ticket sales and marketing efforts.

Ben Hornbrook was previously the Director of Food and Beverage at Dickey-Stephens Park. Hornbrook started with the Travs as a part-time employee in 2009 and was brought on full time in 2011. He was promoted to Director of Food and Beverage in 2013 and has overseen the club's concessions operations since then. Prior to working for the Travs, Hornbrook worked in restaurant management, pipeline construction and the utility industry. The Russellville native grew up attending games at Ray Winder Field and is a lifelong Travs fan.

John Sjobeck has carried a variety of titles since first joining the Travelers in 2016. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Sjobeck began as a Stadium Operations Intern, transitioned to Director of Stadium Operations then became a Corporate Event Planner before taking over as the Director of Tickets in December of 2019. Sjobeck graduated from the University of Missouri in 2015 with a degree in Sports Management. Prior to working for the Travs, Sjobeck worked as an intern for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and for the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in 2015.

"Both Ben and John are integral parts of the Travelers and the Dickey-Stephens Park experience for games and non-game events alike. Their expertise and experience will help them serve our fans even better through their expanded roles," explained Meeks.

