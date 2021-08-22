Trashy Hitting and Junk Pitching Just What Was Needed

MADISON, AL - Four homeruns and a strong outing from starting pitcher Janson Junk proved to be the difference as the Trash Pandas defeated the Lookouts 11-5 Saturday evening at Toyota Field in front of 5,948 fans. The four homeruns gave Rocket City 144 for the season. The most in AA.

The Trash Pandas got to Lookouts starter Mac Sceroler early. Sceroler, who had suffered the loss in a 26-3 defeat to Rocket City on August 8, wasn't given a lot of help in the rematch as the home team scored four unearned runs in the first two frames.

In the first, shortstop Luis Aviles reached on a fielding error from Chattanooga third baseman Byrd Tenerowicz before scoring on an RBI double down the leftfield line by designated hitter Brendon Davis.

In the second, rightfielder Izzy Wilson completed the cycle of stolen bases. He singled, then stole second, third and home to put the Trash Pandas up 2-0. The steal of home was the third this season for Rocket City and came on a double steal with second baseman Ray-Patrick Didder taking second.

With two out, Didder scored when Tenerowicz sailed a throw to first off the bat of Torii Hunter Jr. to keep the inning alive. Hunter took second on the play, then scored when Aviles roped a double to center. Aviles was plated on an RBI single to right from leftfielder Orlando Martinez to make the score 5-0 after two.

Chattanooga got two runs back in the fourth. Leadoff singles to center and left from leftfielder Lorenzo Cedrola and designated hitter Wilson Garcia respectively, put runners at first and second. Tenerowicz followed with an RBI single to center to score Cedrola and move Garcia to third. Rightfielder Drew Mount followed by lifting a sac fly to left to bring in Garcia and pull the Lookouts to within three.

The Trash Pandas though would put the game away with a five-run fifth by doing what they do best...hitting the long ball...as Rocket City collected three for the frame. With two out and a runner at first, Wilson went the opposite-field to left-center for a two-run shot. Third-baseman Mitch Nay then followed with a solo blast to left as Rocket City went back-to-back for the ninth time this season, and the eighth time at Toyota Field. Following a single, catcher Anthony Mulrine ripped another two-run dinger to left to put the Trash Pandas ahead 10-2.

The Lookouts scored single runs in innings 6-8 to make the score respectable. Tenerowicz drilled a homer to left in the sixth, Mount picked up an RBI groundout to first after three walks in the seventh, then first baseman Matt Lloyd belted a solo-homer to right-centerfield to bring Chattanooga to within 10-5.

Martinez finished the scoring by launching a solo blast to left center to make the final 11-5.

Rocket City compiled 13 hits for the game as Davis finished 3-5 with a double, two singles, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored. Wilson was 2-4 with a homer, two RBI, two runs scored and three steals. Martinez was 2-5 with a dinger, two RBI and a run, while Nay collected a homerun in going 2-4.

Chattanooga finished with 12 hits as Cedrola went 3-5 with three singles and a run. Garcia finished 2-4 with two singles, a run and a walk. Tenerowicz chipped in with a solo homer and two RBI.

The win went to Junk (1-2) after he allowed three runs on nine hits over six frames with a walk and seven strikeouts. Sceroler (1-4) suffered the loss after allowing 10 runs, six earned, on nine hits in 4.2 innings with five strikeouts and a walk.

With the win, the Trash Pandas clinch the series by winning four of the first six. They also clinch the season series by moving to 16-13 against the Lookouts with one more game to go.

The Trash Pandas (48-45) will wrap up their series tomorrow against the Lookouts (44-48). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. The game can be heard on 103.9 FM THE UMP and SportsRadio 730 AM with Josh Caray on the call. The game can also be seen on 31.6 THIS TV.

