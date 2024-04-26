Trash Pandas Win Third Straight Game

April 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas provided early fireworks on the field to secure a 3-1 victory over the Tennessee Smokies on Friday.

Rocket City scored two runs in the first with singles from designated hitter Eric Wagaman and infielder Sam Brown, striking early against Smokies starter Richard Gallardo (L, 0-2).

The Trash Pandas added another run in the second as infielder Cole Fontenelle drove in outfielder David Calabrese on a sacrifice fly.

Tennessee found the scoreboard in the next half inning on a sacrifice fly from infielder James Triantos.

Rocket City would hold that lead the rest of the way on the strength of several strong pitching performances as the Trash Pandas allowed just one hit after the fourth inning.

Ivan Armstrong (W, 2-0) and Michael Darrell-Hicks (S, 1) both pitched two innings to hold a 3-1 Trash Pandas victory.

The Trash Pandas will aim for three straight wins on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. It will be a Fireworks Saturday at the ballpark. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Caden Dana (RCT) vs. Cade Horton (TEN)

