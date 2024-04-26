Battles' Walk-off Single Lifts Biscuits Past M-Braves, Completes Ninth-Inning Comeback

April 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits' Jalen Battles on game night

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits' Jalen Battles on game night(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-9) came back from a run down in the ninth, and Jalen Battles walked it off with a chopper into left field to lift the Biscuits past the Mississippi Braves (6-13) 3-2 on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 2-1. Heriberto Hernandez led off the inning against Trey Riley, the same pitcher he homered off of in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game on Tuesday night. History repeated itself, and Hernandez tanked a solo shot down the left-field line to tie the game at 2-2. Nick Schnell walked, and Willy Vasquez doubled up the middle to set up Battles. The second baseman delivered, chopping a ball over the third baseman to score the winning run and give the Biscuits their first walk off of the season.

Hernandez finished 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, and a walk and extended his league-best on-base streak to 16 games. He has homered three times in the series, including two home runs on Tuesday night.

Carson Williams scored the first run of the game in the third with a double to the left-field wall. The M-Braves scored two runs in the fifth to take the lead. Ben Peoples was forced to exit the game in the fifth inning after taking a groundball off his right leg. He finished with one run allowed in 4 â  innings.

Alfredo Zarraga earned his first win with 2 â  innings of shutout relief, including a scoreless ninth inning.

The fifth game of the series is Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Cole Wilcox will make the start for Montgomery while JJ Niekro will start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.