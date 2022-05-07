Trash Pandas Top Lookouts 9-5 to Clinch Series Win

May 7, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas used a balanced offensive attack and strong relief work from the bullpen to defeat the Chattanooga Lookouts 9-5 on Saturday night at Toyota Field, clinching a series win over their Southern League North Division foes.

The win improves the Trash Pandas Southern League-leading record to 17-9 for the season and puts them three games ahead of the Lookouts in the North Division standings.

All nine Rocket City starters recorded either a hit, a run, or an RBI to power the offense.

The Lookouts started off on the right foot, as Robbie Tenerowicz's RBI single to center plated T.J. Hopkins with the game's first run in the opening frame against Rocket City starter Ky Bush.

Rocket City responded to take the lead in the third. Anthony Mulrine led off with a single and Bryce Teodosio walked to put two on with nobody out. Aaron Whitefield followed with a line drive double to center, scoring Mulrine with the tying run. Two hitters later, Trey Cabbage laced a single to right, scoring both Teodosio and Whitefield to make it 3-1 Trash Pandas.

Tenerowicz answered for Chattanooga with a solo home run to lead off the fourth and make it a one-run game

Again, Rocket City fought back to extend the lead. Torii Hunter Jr. led off the inning with a ground-rule double. Mulrine added a double of his own to score Hunter with the fourth Trash Pandas run. With two outs and Mulrine on third, Whitefield connected for an opposite-field two-run home run to right, his fifth homer of the season, extending the Rocket City advantage to 6-2.

In the fifth, a leadoff single and a walk ended Bush's night. Cristopher Molina entered and allowed a three-run homer to Chattanooga cleanup hitter Isiah Gilliam, decreasing the Rocket City lead to 6-5.

In his fifth Double-A start, Bush gave up four runs, three earned, on four hits with four walks and six strikeouts. He did not factor in the final decision.

The Trash Pandas answered in the bottom of the inning when Cabbage walked, stole second, and came home on Hunter Jr.'s second double of the night to restore the two-run lead.

Molina kept the lead with a clean seventh for the Trash Pandas. In the bottom of the frame, back-to-back doubles from Braxton Martinez and Preston Palmeiro plated a big insurance run for an 8-5 Trash Pandas lead. A sacrifice fly from Livan Soto drove in one more with a sacrifice fly in the eighth, putting the game out of reach at 9-5.

That proved to be enough for the Rocket City bullpen. After giving up the home run in the fifth, Molina (W, 2-1) kept the Lookouts off the board for the rest of his outing. He would earn the win with three solid relief innings.

Zach Linginfelter and Luis Ledo each pitched a scoreless inning to finish the Trash Pandas third consecutive triumph. The relief trip of Molina, Linginfelter, and Ledo combined to allow just one run over the final five innings.

The Trash Pandas (17-9) conclude their series against the Lookouts (14-12) on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Toyota Field is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV (Ch. 1181 on XFinity, Ch. 155 on WOW! Legacy, Ch. 45 on WOW'S TV+, Ch. 150 on Scottsboro Cable, Ch. 176 on Fayetteville Utilities).

To celebrate Mother's Day, the Trash Pandas will be giving away a limited-edition stemless wine glass to 1,500 women ages 18 and up, presented by Virtuous Realty Group. The Trash Pandas will wear special Mother's Day themed hats for Sunday's game. During the game, fans can enter a raffle for a chance to win their favorite player's game-worn, autographed hat, with the proceeds going to the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation.

Following Sunday's game, all kids ages 12 and under are invited to run the bases. Lastly, as part of Miller May, fans are welcome to stay on the Inline Electric Rock Porch for an hour after the game for Miller Post-Game Happy Hour, with special drink specials available for everyone.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.