Assad's Gem Lifts Smokies Past Barons

Birmingham, Ala. - The Tennessee Smokies (13-11) bounced back from its first loss of the series with a 9-5 win against the Birmingham Barons (10-15) Friday night at Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The Smokies used a combination of consistent offense and excellent pitching to take a 3-1 series lead over the Barons.

A night after Tennessee's starting pitcher failed to record an out in the first inning, Javier Assad (1-1) lifted the Smokies to victory with six quality frames. The right-hander allowed two runs (one earned) in his outing while striking out a season-high nine batters. Assad lowered his season ERA to 2.10, good for fifth in the Southern League.

The Smokies' hot bats continued to roll against last-place Birmingham, totaling double-digit hits for the third consecutive game. The Smokies jumped on the Barons' starting pitcher Scott Blewett (1-1) for a pair of runs in the first inning, as Darius Hill and Bryce Ball both drove in a run.

Tennessee scored a run in six different innings Friday, including three in the seventh. Eight of the Smokies' nine starters recorded a hit, as Ball led the charge with three hits, a home run and a pair of RBIs. Christopher Morel, Andy Weber and Christian Donahue each had multi-hit games as well.

The Smokies look to clinch their first six-game series win Saturday evening against the Barons at Regions Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET when the Smokies send right-hander Anderson Espinoza (0-2, 6.59 ERA) to the mound to face Birmingham's Steven Moyers (1-2, 5.75 ERA).

The Smokies will be back in action at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday, May 10 for a seven-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits. Tennessee will celebrate Peanut Free Night on Tuesday and National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Saturday before finishing the weekend with Family Funday on Sunday. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

Southern League Stories from May 7, 2022

