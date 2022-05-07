Hill's Three-Hit Night Not Enough in 6-2 Loss to Birmingham

Birmingham, Ala. - The Tennessee Smokies (13-12) fell in a 6-2 loss against the Birmingham Barons (11-15) Saturday night at Regions Field. The Smokies' ninth-inning effort wasn't enough to overcome the Barons' early lead, as they dropped game five of the series.

A night after a Tennessee starting pitcher went six quality frames, right-hander Anderson Espinoza (L, 0-3) pushed Birmingham for four innings. The Barons jumped on Espinoza early in the first thanks to a two-run home run from Raudy Reed. In his four innings, Espinoza gave up six hits and four runs, raising his season ERA to 7.13.

The Smokies' three-game streak with double-digits in the hit column came to an end on Saturday as the team tallied just four hits. The effort was led by outfielder Darius Hill, who went three-for-five while scoring the Smokies' first run of the night in the fourth inning. First baseman Bryce Ball's lone hit was responsible for driving in Hill off Barons starter LHP Steven Moyers (W, 2-2).

Tennessee was able to get base runners on in the ninth, leading to its second run of the game thanks to Hill's final base knock driving in Cam Balego. However, the effort fell short as the Barons were able to escape without blowing their lead.

The Smokies will look to clinch their first six-game series win Sunday afternoon against the Barons at Regions Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET when the Smokies send right-hander Cam Sanders (1-1, 3.26) to the mound to face Birmingham's Jason Bilous (2-2, 3.04), a rematch of game one of this series.

The Smokies will be back in action at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday, May 10 for a seven-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits. Tennessee will celebrate Peanut Free Night on Tuesday and National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Saturday before finishing the weekend with Family Funday on Sunday. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

