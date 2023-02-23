Trash Pandas Single-Game Tickets on Sale February 25

MADISON, Alabama - This Saturday, February 25, Rocket City Trash Pandas 2023 single-game ticket go on sale to the general public for the first time at 9 a.m., both in-person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office and online at trashpandasbaseball.com

This will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase individual tickets to see the Trash Pandas in 2023, with Opening Night scheduled for Thursday, April 6 against the Chattanooga Lookouts at 6:35 p.m. The box office will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, with online sales also beginning at 9 a.m.

The Trash Pandas' 69-game home schedule will feature exciting promotions with returning favorites such as bobblehead and t-shirt giveaways and new specialty days including All You Can Eat Wednesdays.

The Junkyard Team Store at Toyota Field will also be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the latest merchandise available for fans to show their support for the Trash Pandas heading into the third season in franchise history.

Fans that have previously purchased 2023 single-game ticket vouchers can redeem their vouchers in-person for tickets to a specific home game (excluding all Wednesday games and potential playoff games) a day early beginning on Friday, February 24, subject to availability for each game.

