Shuckers Reveal 2023 Daily Promotions

February 23, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers announced their daily promotions for the 2023 season on Thursday. The 69-game schedule includes T-Shirt Tuesday, Military Wednesday and Bark in the Park, Thirsty Thursday, Fireworks Friday, Shuck Yeah Saturday and Fun Day Sunday.

T-Shirt Tuesday (6): The first 250 fans through the MGM Park gates on Tuesday nights will receive a different Shuckers' themed shirt. Some of the designs include Space, 80's, Pop Art, Summer Camp and Coastal.

Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union (11): In celebration of the armed forces, all military personnel can receive a $2 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets every Wednesday with a valid military ID. The Shuckers will also wear special Military themed jerseys.

Bark in the Park (6): Bring your pups to the park on select Wednesday nights throughout the season! Dog owners can purchase one Berm ticket for them and their four-legged friend for just $8.

Thirsty Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola & Kicker108 (11): Kick back with plenty of deals on Thursday evenings at MGM Park. Enjoy $2 Yuengling drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 sodas and $4 draft beer specials. Get more bang for your buck with the Shuckers' 'Thirsty Thursday Deal,' which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $14 in advance and $17 day of game.

Fireworks Friday (12): The skies over Biloxi will be illuminated with the best fireworks show on the Coast every Friday night at MGM Park!

Shuck Yeah Saturday (12): Celebrate the weekend with premium giveaways, specialty jerseys and unique acts every Saturday night.

Fun Day Sunday (12): Fun Packs are available every Sunday which include a Reserved Level ticket, a hot dog, chips and a drink for $19 per ticket. Packages are available with a minimum of four tickets and can include up to 12 tickets. Grab autographs from your favorite players after gates open and stick around after the game for postgame catch on the field.

Individual tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale at a later date. Group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers begin the 2023 season on April 7 at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves before their home opener on April 11 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park.

Prior to the start of the 2023 Shuckers' season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic as Mississippi State matches up with Nicholls State on Tuesday, March 14, and the University of Louisiana on Wednesday, March 15. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster or at the MGM Park Box Office during normal business hours.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.