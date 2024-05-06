Trash Pandas Set to Welcome One Millionth Fan this Week

May 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will reach a major milestone during the upcoming homestand against the Mississippi Braves beginning Tuesday.

During the third homestand of just the team's third full season at Toyota Field, the organization will welcome its one millionth fan to the ballpark.

The one millionth fan is anticipated to walk through the gates on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday's game. Heading into the homestand, the Trash Pandas are 22,324 fans away from reaching the milestone.

The lucky fan will etch their name into an iconic beginning to the Trash Pandas franchise. The individual will receive:

Personalized "#1M" Trash Pandas Jersey

2024 Team Autographed Bat

$200 in Trash Cash gift cards

"Golden Ticket" to every Special Event at Toyota Field (excluding private events) until the two millionth fan is welcomed

One (1) of each Promotional Giveaway Item from the 2024 Season

Trash Pandas Experience Package on a TBD date during the 2024 season which includes:

Four (4) Box Seat Tickets or "Dogtown West Best Seats in the House" with SportsMed Stadium Club Access and four passes to the Chef's Table Buffet

Ceremonial First Pitch

On-Field Photo with a Trash Pandas Player (subject to availability)

One-Half Inning in the Northrop Grumman Broadcast Booth with Josh Caray

Opportunity to be the "Fireworks Starter" and blast off the Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular on the field (subject to date)

Opportunity to ride with Sprocket when he makes his Pre-Game Entrance

"This is a great milestone for everyone who's been a part of these first 3+ seasons," Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. "We couldn't be more grateful to the local communities who support our team, and we hope each and every night we have reciprocated that support both on and off the field."

The Trash Pandas led the Southern League in attendance during each of the club's first three seasons. This season, the Trash Pandas have already welcomed 53,326 fans over 12 home contests.

The club kicks off a six-game homestand against the Mississippi Braves beginning Tuesday, May 7th with Star Wars Night featuring a game worn jersey auction which will benefit the Reach and Teach - a Florence, Alabama non-profit which aims to provide authentic educational experiences for students.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 6, 2024

Trash Pandas Set to Welcome One Millionth Fan this Week - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.