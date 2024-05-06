Ian Mejia Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

May 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - Mississippi Braves right-handed pitcher Ian Mejia was named Southern League Pitcher of the Week, as announced Monday by Minor League Baseball.

Mejia, 24, Atlanta's 11th round selection in 2022 out of New Mexico State, tossed 7.0 scoreless innings on two hits against Pensacola on Saturday, striking out seven and walking just one in the 2-0 M-Braves victory. Mejia combined with Hayden Harris and Domingo Gonzalez to complete a three-hit shutout of the Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park.

In a team-best six starts, the New Mexico State product has a 2.40 ERA, which ranks tenth in the Southern League, and 34 strikeouts, which is T-3rd in the league. The right-hander also ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-1st, 6), innings pitched (T-2nd, 30.0), and opponents batting average (8th, .182). In his last five starts, he has given up four earned runs in 28.1 innings, which is a 1.27 ERA. The M-Braves are 5-1 in Mejia's six starts.

The M-Braves rotation, through 27 games, ranks 11th in Double-A with a 3.64 ERA.

Mejia is scheduled to start next on Friday, May 10 at 6:46 pm against the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Toyota Field. The M-Braves have a travel day on Monday and begin a six-game road series against Trash Pandas on Tuesday night. Game one of the series begins at 6:05 pm, with Mississippi sending out LHP Drew Parrish against RHP Jack Kochanowicz for Montgomery. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

