Trash Pandas Partner with Angels to Launch

MADISON, Ala. - The Trash Panda For a Day program is launching this season in partnership with the LA Angels and with an exciting initiative to support youth in the community. Each month, one elementary or middle school student will have the opportunity to spend a day with the Trash Pandas, experiencing the thrill of being part of something greater.

"We are excited to partner with the Angels for this incredible initiative that truly reflects the values of our organization-creating lasting memories for everyone in our community," said Trash Pandas Executive Vice President Lindsey Knupp. "We encourage everyone to nominate deserving individuals who you believe should be a Trash Panda for a Day!"

The program, scheduled to occur on a home game day from approximately 4 pm to 6 pm, and includes a variety of activities. Participants will be introduced to the team by Field Manager Andy Schatzley, receive an Angels apparel bag, hang out and shag balls during batting practice, and take batting practice on the field at the end. They will also sit in on a Ball Talk session, share a meal with the team, get autographs, and attend the game, creating unforgettable memories and fostering a sense of belonging.

The Trash Pandas open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Single-game tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and start at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans are also available at tptix.com.

For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

