Trash Pandas' Inaugural Season Promotional Calendar Released

February 11, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release





MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have released their Inaugural Season promotions calendar featuring fireworks, theme nights, bobblehead giveaways and "Mutt Mondays." "We are working non-stop to create a memorable fan experience every time we open the gates at Toyota Field," said Lindsey Knupp, Vice President of Marketing, Promotions and Entertainment. "Promotions and giveaways are the first step to an unforgettable night at the ballpark.

"We are grateful to our sponsors, without whom many of these great nights for our fans would be possible."

Promotions start in earnest Opening Night with post-game fireworks sponsored by Toyota. The season features fireworks after every Thursday and Saturday home game - including an extravagant July 3rd Independence Day celebration.

In a special nod to the legacy of the Huntsville Stars, the Trash Pandas are hosting Stars Throwback Night May 22. The team will be wearing special Huntsville Stars uniforms when the Biloxi Shuckers - the former Huntsville Stars franchise - visit Toyota Field.

Bobbleheads, one of the most popular giveaways in baseball, are also in the Trash Pandas lineup. On April 28, the first 1,500 fans 14 and under will receive a Sprocket Trash Can bobblehead. On May 17, Sprocket Jersey bobbleheads will also be given to the first 1,500 fans 14 and under.

Every Monday is Mutt Monday with the first 500 dogs receiving a special gift. Dogs will be permitted at Toyota Field in designated "dog zones." Dogs will not be permitted in the general seating bowl.

Fridays are Free Shirt Fridays with the first 2,000 fans ages 15 and older to receive a complimentary T-shirt.

Sunday may be a day of rest but not for younger fans: All kids can run the bases after every Sunday home game.

The Trash Pandas, led by manager Jay Bell, open their Southern League home schedule April 15 at Toyota Field in Madison.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.