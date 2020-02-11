Blue Wahoos Announce Spring Baseball Schedule at Blue Wahoos Stadium

PENSACOLA, FL - The Blue Wahoos kick off their season on April 9th at Blue Wahoos Stadium, but local fans won't need to wait until then to enjoy baseball at Pensacola's bayfront stadium. The Blue Wahoos announced a full slate of high school and college games at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday, featuring 38 games and 21 teams over the next two months. A full schedule of games and tickets to each can be found at BlueWahoos.com/SpringBaseball.

The action will kick off with the inaugural Wahoos Classic on February 14-16 presented by WEAR3TV. The Oklahoma Sooners, ranked 19th nationally by Baseball America, will play a three-game set against the Virginia Cavaliers, the 2015 College World Series Champions. The teams will play at 6:00 PM on Friday, February 14, 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, and 11:00 AM on Sunday, February 16. All three games will be broadcast on Cox Sports Television.

The Cox Diamond Invitational sponsored by Pensacola Sports will return to Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2020 on March 6-8, bringing Michigan State, Samford, Troy, and the University of Louisiana to Pensacola for a three-day, six-game tournament.

Blue Wahoos Stadium will finish its collegiate slate of games with a massive nine-team, 24-game spring showcase tournament spanning from March 17-26 that will feature the University of West Florida Argonauts and a collection of teams from across the nation. Joining UWF in Pensacola will be the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, the alma mater of Blue Wahoos owner Quint Studer, as well as St. Thomas University (MN), St. Olaf College (MN), Grinnell College (IA), Illinois Benedictine University (IL), Birmingham Southern College (AL), Centre College (KY), and Gulf Coast State College (FL).

In addition to its packed schedule of college games, Blue Wahoos Stadium will also host high school baseball games again in the spring of 2020. Escambia will take on Gulf Breeze on Monday, March 16 at 7:00 PM. On March 26-27, West Florida, Pace, Tate, and Catholic High School will participate in the annual Battle of the Bay, playing a four-game tournament.

A full schedule and tickets to all 38 spring baseball games at Blue Wahoos Stadium can be found at BlueWahoos.com/SpringBaseball. The spring baseball schedule at Blue Wahoos Stadium is subject to change.

