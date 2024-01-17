Trash Pandas Hosting 2024 Job Fair on February 3

January 17, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hiring! Ahead of the fourth season of baseball in 2024, the team will be hosting a job fair at Toyota Field on Saturday, February 3, beginning at 10 a.m.

The Trash Pandas are looking for people with strong energy, passion, and enthusiasm to work at both Trash Pandas home games and non-baseball events at Toyota Field to help create the best ballpark experience in Minor League Baseball.

Many positions are available for a wide variety of skillsets throughout all departments at Toyota Field, including:

Food and Beverage (Bartenders, Cooks, Concessions, Suite Attendants)

Ushers and Ticket Takers

Promotions Staff and Performers

In-Venue Amusements Staff

Box Office Ticket Sellers

Production Staff

Merchandise Sales Associates

Parking Lot Attendants

Security Staff

Guest Services

Grounds Crew

Interested candidates must be at least 16 years of age with legal work status. During the job fair, applicants will have the chance to interview for a maximum of three (3) positions. Each interview will take about 5-10 minutes. Individuals who are not hired for one of their top three positions could be offered a role in a different department.

All applicants MUST have a completed job application prior to being interviewed. The application can be downloaded and filled out in advance, and there will also be forms available on-site. Job preference sheets will be available for those interviewing for multiple positions.

The Trash Pandas open the 2024 season on Tuesday, April 9 against the Birmingham Barons. Toyota Field will also play host to additional baseball games this spring, including Auburn vs. Troy on March 12 and Alabama vs. Belmont on March 26. All information can be found at trashpandasbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.