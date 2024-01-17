Lookouts Set Date for 2024 Job Fair

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Want to join the most fun team in town? On Saturday, February 10, the Chattanooga Lookouts will be hosting their annual hiring fair at AT&T Field from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The home opener for the team's upcoming 2024 season is slated for Tuesday, April 9. Prospective employees, 16 years of age or older, will be able to interview for one of the many available positions.

"Our gameday staff are the backbone of our organization," said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. "We have so many talented people, and we can't wait to add new faces to our Lookouts family."

Positions to be interviewed:

Food Service Staff, Concessions Cooks, Beer Pourers (18+), Picnic Servers

Bat Persons, Suite Servers (18+), Press Box/Camera Operators, Ticket Scanners/Security Staff

Grounds Crew, Ushers, Team Store Attendants, Promotions Team

All potential employees will be asked to fill out an application and will be subject to a background check. Applicants should be prepared to interview at the hiring fair and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately. Prospective employees can also apply now by filling out the Lookouts online application form. After applying, candidates will be reached out to by a member of the Lookouts front office staff. For more information about the job fair or the application process call the Lookouts front office at 423-267-2208.

The Chattanooga Lookouts 2024 season is right around the corner. Single-game tickets for the upcoming season go on sale Tuesday, February 20 at 10:00 a.m. For more information call 423-267-2208. The Lookouts Team Store is also open for business, Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to check out the line-up of gear available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.

