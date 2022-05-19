Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: May 24-29

Following a long two-week road trip, the Rocket City Trash Pandas are back at Toyota Field from May 24-29 for a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. This homestand will be the first to feature new gate opening times, with gates opening 30 minutes earlier than in previous homestands.

An action-packed week at Toyota Field will feature an Izzy Wilson Bobblehead Giveaway on May 24, Armed Forces Night with a Jersey Auction on May 26, a pair of fireworks shows on May 27 and 28 before ending with a Memorial Day celebration and Camo Cap Giveaway on May 29.

A new Grab & Go food and beverage stand will be added behind home plate with a variety of snacks and beverages while Pub Madison will be expanded with additional registers. Before all games, there will be a pregame Happy Hour at The Bullpen Bar in left field, with wine, well drinks, drafts, and whiskey lemonade all available for $5 each. The Bullpen Bar will also feature Smoked Turkey Legs each day, while supplies last.

Tuesday, May 24 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Izzy Wilson 20/20 Bobblehead Giveaway: 2,000 adults ages 18 and older will receive a special one-of-a-kind bobblehead commemorating former Trash Pandas outfielder Izzy Wilson's 20 home run/20 stolen base season in 2021, presented by SportsMED.

Toiletry Drive: The Trash Pandas will be hosting a Toiletry Drive at Tuesday's game benefitting New Futures Inc. Fans are encouraged to donate new toiletries including toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, wipes and other necessities. For each item that is donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for Trash Pandas memorabilia, with a maximum of 10 tickets per person.

Ladies Night: Ladies will have the opportunity to win great prizes, sponsored by Reeds Jewelers.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Wednesday, May 25 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

IDEXX Labs Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. At the Bullpen Bar, fans can now purchase a pup cup for $5, a great treat of whipped cream for dogs to enjoy throughout the game.

Stryker Young At Heart Night: As part of a promotion with Minor League Baseball, 1,500 fans through the Toyota Field gates will receive a clear bag, courtesy of Stryker.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Thursday, May 26 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Armed Forces Night: Throughout the night, the Trash Pandas will honor local members of the community serving in the Armed Forces, presented by Northrop Grumman.

Armed Forces Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will be wearing specialty Armed Forces themed jerseys for Thursday's game, presented by Northrop Grumman. Fans can bid on game worn, autographed jerseys from the Trash Pandas throughout the game by texting 'armedforces' to 76278 and by visiting armedforces.givesmart.com. The jersey auction will begin at 3 p.m. and conclude at the end of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Still Serving Veterans and the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation. Additionally, a team-signed jersey will be available in a raffle for fans in attendance on May 4. Raffle tickets are three for $5, seven for $10, and 20 for $20.

First Pitch: Before the game, the ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Lieutenant General L. Neil Thurgood, Director of Hypersonic, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can enjoy a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All-Stars concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Live Music: Country and Rock artist Alyssa Palmer will be performing at the Rock Porch prior to first pitch.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Friday, May 27 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Live Music: Before the game, head to the Inline Electric Rock Porch for a special performance by Derrick Coffman.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Inline Electric.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Saturday, May 28 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Following the game, fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky courtesy of Trustmark.

Player of the Month: The Trash Pandas will announce the Blue Orbit Player of the Month in a special pre-game ceremony on the field.

Live Music: Before the game, head to the Inline Electric Rock Porch for a special performance from Mike Roberts.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Sunday, May 29 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 1 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 12:30 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

Camo Cap Giveaway: 2,000 adults ages 18 and older will receive a limited-edition Trash Pandas camouflage cap, presented by Crestwood.

Post-Game Happy Hour: As part of Miller May, fans are welcome to stay on the Inline Electric Rock Porch for an hour after the game for Miller Post-Game Happy Hour, with special drink specials available for all fans.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids ages 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

