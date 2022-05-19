M-Braves Storm Back Late in 9-4 Win over Shuckers

May 19, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Gonzalez homers in second career four-hit game, Alexander hits go-ahead three-run double, Waddell knocks in four runs BOX SCORE PEARL, MS - Down 4-2 in the seventh, CJ Alexander smacked a three-run double off the bullpen in right field to give the M-Braves their first lead of the game at 5-4. The M-Braves never looked back, going on to beat the Shuckers 9-4.

The M-Braves (16-20) scored the final nine runs of the game, putting up five runs in the seventh and four runs in the eighth in the win over Biloxi (17-19).

Yariel Gonzalez notched four hits for the second time in his career and added a solo home run. The infielder picked up four hits on August 29, 2021, playing for the Erie Seawolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers).

RHP Freddy Tarnok retired the first 13 batters in a row before allowing four runs off three homers in the fifth and six innings. Tarnok posted his longest outing of the season, going six innings with six strikeouts. Atlanta's No. 10 prospect holds a 4.02 ERA in seven starts over 31 1/3 innings.

Down 4-0 in the seventh, Riley Delgado hammered a double into the gap to lead things off. Michael Harris II smashed a double down the right field line to score Delgado. Then, Luke Waddell brought in Harris II with a grounder to right field to make it 4-2.

Harris II went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Atlanta's top prospect has four homers and 25 RBI.

Delgado extended his hit streak to six games with a 3-for-3 game where he reached base four times.

With the bases loaded, Alexander sent a ball off the wall in right to clear the bases and give the M-Braves a 5-4 lead. Alexander's double brought him up to 14 RBI this season.

In the eighth, Waddell hit the M-Braves second three-run double to extend the lead to 8-4. In his first game as the designated hitter, Waddell picked up two hits and four RBI. The infielder is hitting .303 with two homers and 24 RBI.

Gonzalez followed Waddell with a solo homer down the right field line, his third of the season and his first at Trustmark Park.

LHP Jake Higginbotham pitched a scoreless seventh for his second win. RHP Justin Yeager retired all three he faced in the eighth on just eight pitches in his Double-A debut. RHP Justin Maese finished the game with a scoreless ninth.

The third game of the home series is on Wednesday at Trustmark Park. RHP Darius Vines (2-2, 4.84) makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Victor Castaneda (1-2, 2.23) for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:20 pm CT, with coverage starting at 6:35 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.