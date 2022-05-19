Blue Wahoos and Biscuits Game Postponed

May 19, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







The Montgomery Biscuits released the following statement pertaining to the postponement of tonight's game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits:

Tonight's game between the Montgomery Biscuits and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos has been postponed in adherence to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols. The Biscuits and Blue Wahoos will continue to practice caution and follow the guidance of health and safety experts and further updates on the rescheduling of tonight's game will be provided when available.

The Biscuits regret having to postpone tonight's game on such short notice, but the safety of our players, coaches and fans is of utmost importance for our organization and Minor League Baseball.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchange for any remaining 2022 Biscuits home game, subject to availability.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.