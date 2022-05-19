Thursday, May 19 vs. Biloxi Shuckers: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

May 19, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Thursday, May 19, 2022, | 6:35 PM CT | Trustmark Park | Pearl, MS

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (15-20, 4th SL South, -4.5) vs.

Biloxi Shuckers (17-18, 2nd SL South, -1.5)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-0, 3.55) vs RHP TJ Shook (0-0, --)

Game #36 | Home Game #18

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves: N/A

Today's Promotions:

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: 16 oz beer and fountain drinks just $2! Plus, all military (active/retired) receive FREE Field Level or GA tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park box office. - Diamond Level is $10 for military. Thirsty Thursday also includes free Live Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio and Corn Hole on the plaza. 2022 M-BRAVES MEDIA GUIDE 2022 GAME PROGRAM TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves and the Biloxi Shuckers continue a six-game series at Trustmark Park. The Shuckers took the season's first series at MGM Park, 5-1. Biloxi leads the season series, 6-2, and all-time series 77-69. The two teams will meet a total of 30 times this season, with 18 games at MGM Park in Biloxi and 12 at Trustmark Park.

SERIES NOTES: The M-Braves tied up the series last night with a 6-4 win, overcoming a two-run deficit with four runs in the seventh. The M-Braves recorded four straight hits in the seventh, three of them doubles, and an incredible catch by Michael Harris II saved two potential runs from scoring in the eighth.

- In game one, The M-Braves made a ferocious comeback bid scoring three runs in the ninth, but fell 6-5 to the Shuckers in Tuesday's series opener. Five different M-Braves finished with multi-hit nights in a 13-hit performance.

EVERYBODY LOVES MIKE: The Atlanta Braves' top prospect OF Michael Harris II had his season-long 31-game hit streak snapped on Saturday night in Chattanooga. In the first 31 games of the season, Harris II reached base safely - the only Double-A player to do so and one of two in minor league baseball. (Esteury Ruiz, SAM). The 21-year-old has reached base safely in 34 of 35 games, playing in every game.

- Harris II had his 15-game hit streak come to an end on Wednesday, which began on April 23. He recorded hits in 10 straight games to start the season - just one of three players in minor league baseball to do so. He's currently hit in 18 of his last 20 games.

- On May 18, Harris II momentarily defied gravity on an unbelievable diving catch in left center to save two potential runs from scoring. The play made No. 5 on Sportscenter's Top 10.

- He homered twice on Sunday, May 1 at Montgomery. It was the first multi-homer game of his career, including a 432-foot leadoff bomb to start the game.

- He ranks among the Southern League leaders in RBI (24, T-4th), hits (43, T-3rd), stolen bases (10, T-6th), triples (2, T-4th), doubles (12, T-2nd), XBH (18, T-4th) and total bases (71, T-6th).

LUUUUUUUUUUUKE: INF Luke Waddell had his 12-game hit streak snapped on Sunday, but is still on a 14-game on-base streak and has hits in 17 of his last 20 games and 16 RBI in his last 21 games. Over the streak, he is batting .385 with two homers, four doubles, 11 RBI, 12 walks and .508 OBP. He is 9th in the Southern League with a .391 OBP.

THE M-BRAVES WENT TO JARED: Despite allowing three runs in 0.2 innings on Tuesday, M-Braves starter LHP Jared Shuster has a 2.25 ERA with 38 strikeouts to nine walks. The 2020 first-round pick leads the Southern League in innings pitched (36.0), WHIP (0.86), and batting average against (.173) while ranking top five in ERA (2.25, 3rd), and strikeouts (38, 5th).

THE SLUGBAUER HAS POWER: 1B Drew Lugbauer is tied for sixth in the Southern League with eight home runs, including a 431-foot blast to the top of the Farm Bureau Grill in right field on May 3. He is top ten in XBH (18, T-4th), doubles (10, T-7th), BB (19, T-8th) and runs scored (25, T-6th).

MILLER TIME: INF Jalen Miller recorded his first four-hit game on May 10 at Chattanooga, logging a pair of doubles. In 10 games in May, the Atlanta native is batting .375 with two home runs, six doubles, 12 RBI and nine runs scored. Miller is currently on a seven-game hittings streak, batting .464 with a homer, six doubles, and eight RBI.

ALEXANDER THE GREAT: INF CJ Alexander recorded his third career multi-homer game on Friday, May 13, at Chattanooga, matching an M-Braves record with six RBI. It was the first six-RBI game for a Mississippi hitter since Jaime Pedroza had six RBI at Huntsville on August 2, 2013. The Cape Coral, FL native, has all four home runs and eight RBI in May.

MAESE SAVES THE DAY: RHP Justin Maese leads the Southern League and is 6-for-6 in save chances this season. He is tied for first in the league with 13 appearances while posting 25 strikeouts to just three walks in 15.1 innings.

JUST CALL HIM DUCE: OF Trey Harris reached base in 11-straight games to start May, with a homer on his T-Shirt Jersey Night (May 6), five RBI, and seven walks in 12 games in May.

VINES SHINES: RHP Darius Vines is thriving in his first season in Double-A. Atlanta's No. 14prospect sits among the Southern League leaders in strikeouts (43, 3rd), innings pitched (35.1, 2nd), and games started (7, T-1st).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.