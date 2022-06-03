Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: June 7-19

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for an action-packed 12-game homestand from June 7-19, their final homestand of the first half and their only home games in the month of June.

The homestand starts with a six-game set against the Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves, from June 7-12 before the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, come to Toyota Field from June 14-19.

The homestand will be the last chance to see the Trash Pandas at home as they fight for the first half championship and a spot in the Southern League playoffs. The first half ends at Birmingham on June 26, and Rocket City currently leads the North Division by a game and a half.

An action-packed two weeks at Toyota Field will begin with the Trash Pandas' first meeting with the M-Braves. That series features a Sprocket Toothbrush Holder Bobblehead giveaway for kids on June 7, Beach Towel Giveaway on June 8, a David MacKinnon Commemorative Glass Giveaway on June 9, a pair of fireworks shows on June 10 and 11 before ending with a Military T-Shirt giveaway on May 12.

The second half of the homestand against the Biscuits is highlighted by Faith Night on June 14, a Mini Neil Bobblehead Giveaway on June 15, Negro Leagues Tribute Night on June 16, two more fireworks shows on June 17 and 18, and ending with a Fedora Giveaway for Father's Day on June 19.

This homestand will feature the Trash Pandas Youth Baseball Camp featuring instructional from Trash Pandas players and coaches. Camp 1 will be on June 8-9 and is for children ages 7-8 while Camp 2 is from June 15-16 and is for kids ages 9-10. CLICK HERE to learn more and register.

Eat Your Opponent Dogs also return this homestand, with a different specialty dog coming each week reflecting the local flavor of the Trash Pandas' opponent. Conecuh Sausage is the newest feature to the weekly Eat Your Opponent Dogs, as fans will be able to experience this one-of-a-kind chef crafted hot dog with Conecuh Sausage.

Tuesday, June 7 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Sprocket Toothbrush Holder Bobblehead: 1,000 kids ages 17 and under will receive a limited-edition Sprocket Toothbrush Holder Bobblehead, presented by Premiere Dental Spa.

Live Music: Before the game, head to the Inline Electric Rock Porch for a special performance from the 313th Army Band Jazz Combo.

Ladies Night: Ladies will have the opportunity to win great prizes and all fans can enjoy $1 off canned wine, sponsored by Reeds Jewelers.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Wednesday, June 8 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Beach Towel Giveaway: 1,000 kids ages 17 and under will receive a one-of-a-kind Trash Pandas Beach Towel, presented by Bill Penney Toyota.

IDEXX Labs Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting the Sartec K-9 unit. At the Bullpen Bar, fans can now purchase a pup cup for $5, a great treat of whipped cream for dogs to enjoy throughout the game.

Live Music: Before the game, head to the Inline Electric Rock Porch for a special performance from the 313th Army Band Brass Quintet.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Thursday, June 9 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

David MacKinnon Commemorative Glass Giveaway: 2,000 adults ages 18 and older will receive a special commemorative of former Trash Pandas fan favorite David MacKinnon, presented by Cops' Kids

Law Enforcement Night: Throughout the game, the Trash Pandas will highlight local members f the community serving in law enforcement. Huntsville City Police Officer Crystal Smith will be singing the National Anthem and a parade of police cars from North Alabama will be honored before the game.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All-Stars concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza. Derrick Coffman will be performing at the Rock Porch before the game.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Friday, June 10 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Live Music: Before the game, head to the Inline Electric Rock Porch for a live performance from the 313th Army Band, Small Ceremonial Band.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by World Micro.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Saturday, June 11 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

MLB Play Ball Day: As part of MLB Play Ball Day, the Trash Pandas will be hosting a free pitch, hit, and run clinic for children ages 6-12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Everyone must bring their own bat and glove and all participants must register beforehand. Spots are limited and will fill up quickly.

Firefighter Appreciation Night: The Trash Pandas will honor local firefighters throughout the night. Madison and Huntsville Fire Department Fire Trucks will be set up for fans to explore at the Pepsi Gate while a Monrovia Firetruck will be in the Toyota outfield experience.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Following the game, fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky courtesy of Booz Allen Hamilton.

Live Music: Before the game, head to the Inline Electric Rock Porch for live music from Dad Bod.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Sunday, June 12 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves

Gates Open: All gates will open at 1 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 12:30 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

Military T-Shirt Giveaway: 2,000 adults ages 18 and older will receive a limited-edition Trash Pandas Military themed T-Shirt, presented by ManTech.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids ages 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Tuesday, June 14 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Ladies Night: Ladies will have the opportunity to win great prizes and all fans can enjoy $1 off canned wine, sponsored by Reeds Jewelers.

Faith and Family Night: Before the game, there will be a live performance on the Inline Electric Rock Porch and a Trash Pandas Player will give a personal testimonial from 5:30-5:45 p.m.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Wednesday, June 15 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Mini Neil Bobblehead: 1,000 kids ages 17 and under will receive a limited-edition bobblehead of Neil, the lovable loser in the Trash Pandas' Astronaut Race, presented by Wayne's Pest Control.

IDEXX Labs Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting Friends of Rescue, Inc. At the Bullpen Bar, fans can now purchase a pup cup for $5, a great treat of whipped cream for dogs to enjoy throughout the game.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Thursday, June 16 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Negro Leagues Tribute Night: Throughout the night, the Trash Pandas will honor the rich history and tradition of baseball's Negro Leagues, presented by the Youth Friendship Foundation and Psi Kappa Kappa Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Former Negro League players Horace Moore and Eugene Scruggs will be on hand to throw the first pitch.

Negro League Exhibit: In partnership with the Negro Southern League Museum in Birmingham, there will be a traveling exhibit of Negro League artifacts and memorabilia on the concourse for fans to explore throughout the night.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All-Stars concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza. Tim Myles will be performing at the Rock Porch before the game.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Friday, June 17 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Hope At Bat Night: In partnership with MiLB, the Trash Pandas will be raffling off two special baseball bats during the game, with the profits benefitting the American Cancer Society and the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Axient.

Live Music: Before the game, Pat Jamar will be performing live at the Inline Electric Rock Porch.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Saturday, June 18 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

School Supplies Drive: The Trash Pandas will be hosting a School Supplies Drive at Saturday's game benefitting Kids To Love. Fans are encouraged to donate new toiletries including pens, pencils, notebooks, crayons, and other necessities. For each item that is donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for Trash Pandas memorabilia, with a maximum of 10 tickets per person.

Live Music: Before the game, Derrick Coffman will be performing live at the Inline Electric Rock Porch.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a beautiful fireworks show will light up the Rocket City sky courtesy of SportsMed.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Sunday, June 19 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Gates Open: All gates will open at 1 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 12:30 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

Fedora Giveaway: As part of the Father's Day Celebration, 1,500 men ages 18 and older will receive a special Trash Pandas Fedora Cap, presented by The Rock Family Worship Center.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids ages 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

