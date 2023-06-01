Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights June 6-11

MADISON, Alabama - Summer is here at Toyota Field! The Rocket City Trash Pandas are back home to start June with a six-game homestand featuring two fun giveaways, a pair of fireworks shows, and the third annual Negro League Tribute Night.

The six-game series from Tuesday, June 6 through Sunday, June 11 will see the Trash Pandas battle the Tennessee Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The Smokies roster is currently headlined by outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs' top prospect and the number 13 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com

Returning to the menu this week at Sprocket's Grill in left field for this homestand will be the "Smoky Tamale" Eat Your Opponent Dog. It features Big City Reds hot dog, tamales, red chili sauce, diced onions, cilantro, and queso fresco on a brioche bun. Each homestand throughout the season will feature a different Eat Your Opponent Dog based on the Trash Pandas' opponent for that game.

The Chef's Table in the SportsMed Stadium Club will feature a buffet meal for each game. The homestand begins with Taco Tuesday. Wednesday night is Pizza Madness. Thursday is Burger Night, Friday will feature a BBQ Buffet. Saturday is Pasta Night before the homestand ends with Sunday brunch. Chef's Table is only available for suite holders, season ticket holders, and fans with club access.

Josh Caray will be on the call for all home games for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers. Bryan Neece will join Caray in the booth on Friday and Saturday night.

Tuesday, June 6 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Lunch Bag Giveaway: 1,500 adults ages 18 and older will receive a limited-edition Trash Pandas Jersey Lunch Bag, the perfect way to pack your lunch in style, presented by CDM Electronics.

Ladies Night: The first night of the homestand is Ladies Night, presented by Reeds Jewelers. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win great prizes and enjoy $5 wine specials throughout the night.

Wednesday, June 7 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

All You Can Eat Wednesday: Each Wednesday night game at Toyota Field will be an All You Can Eat Wednesday. Tickets will be specially priced to include an unlimited selection of food including hot dogs, burgers, fries, nachos, popcorn, and fountain drinks at Gravity Grille and Dumpster Dive concession stands. The Bullpen Bar will also offer unlimited burgers, hot dogs and nachos. All You Can Eat food and beverages will be available until the seventh inning. All other concession stands at Toyota Field will be open as normal, with food and drinks on hand for purchase.

Tito's Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting Friends of Rescue, Inc. At the Bullpen Bar, fans can purchase a pup cup for $3, a great treat of whipped cream for dogs to enjoy throughout the game.

National Chocolate Ice Cream Day: Available at All-Stars for this game will be a Chocolate Ice Cream Helmet Sunday, which features chocolate ice cream, turtle cheesecake, chocolate covered bacon, and cracker jacks.

Wheels Up Wednesday: During Wednesday's game, fans can enter to win a $250 flight voucher from Breeze Airways as part of Wheels Up Wednesday, presented by Breeze Airways. The winner will be announced during the game.

Thursday, June 8 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Beverage Belt Giveaway: 1,500 adults ages 18 and up will receive a one-of-a-kind Trash Pandas beverage belt, perfect for holding up to six cans of your favorite at one time!

Firefighters Night: As part of Firefighters Night, the Trash Pandas will honor local firefighters throughout the night and with a special pre-game parade around the warning track.

National Jelly Filled Doughnut Day: Available at Dumpster Dive on Thursday only will be The Ultimate Chicken Doughnut Sandwich, which features two southern fried chicken breasts nestled between a pepper jelly doughnut filled with cheese and hickory smoked pork belly.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive and Gravity Grille concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Friday, June 9 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Canned Food Drive: The Trash Pandas will be hosting a food drive at Friday's game, benefiting Downtown Rescue Mission. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the game, which can be donated upon entry to Toyota Field. Fans that donate will be entered into a raffle for Trash Pandas autographed memorabilia.

National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day: Available at All-Stars for Friday's game will be a Strawberry and Rhubarb Shortcake Dessert Pizza.

Halo Blue Uniforms: On Friday nights, the Trash Pandas will be wearing their New Halo Blue uniforms, which honor both the Trash Pandas' parent club, the Los Angeles Angels, and the local aerospace community. Fans can also enjoy Halo Blue draft beer, signature blue cocktails, berry blue lemonade, and blue ice cream.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a stunning fireworks show will light up the sky above Toyota Field, presented by Axient.

Saturday, June 10 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the pre-game kickback. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Negro League Tribute Night: The Trash Pandas will honor the legacy of Negro League baseball at Saturday's game. The Negro Southern League Museum in Birmingham will have a traveling exhibit on display on the concourse. Former Birmingham Black Barons pitcher Horace Moore will throw the first pitch.

Pre-Game Kickback: As part of a special pre-game kickback ahead of Juneteenth, the Trash Pandas will be celebrating with live music spun by a DJ from the WEUP Radio Station, food trucks from Fry Box and Big Johns will be on hand, networking opportunities, support for local owned businesses and organization, a balloon artist, and there will be a premium whiskey tasting from Uncle Nearest.

Ceremonial First Pitches: Joining Horace Moore in throwing a first pitch before the game will be Jerraud Powers, a Decatur native who starred at cornerback at Auburn before an eight-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, and Baltimore Ravens.

National Iced Team Day: Available at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Pub Madison for Saturday's game will be a a Tito's Spiked Sweet Tea.

Happy Hour Specials: From 4:30-6:30, The Nearest Lemonade featuring Uncle Nearest Whiskey will be available for $7 along with beer specials starting at $3. Happy Hour specials can be found at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Pub Madison.

Saturday Night Fireworks: After the game, a fireworks show will amaze fans of all ages, presented by Booz Allen Hamilton.

Sunday, June 11 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 3 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 2:30 p.m. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m.

National Corn on the Cob Day: Available on Sunday at The Bullpen Bar in left field will be a grilled Corn on the Cob.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

