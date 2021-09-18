Trash Pandas, Blue Wahoos Canceled Saturday & Sunday

September 18, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







MADISON, Alabama - Following testing and contact tracing within the Rocket City Trash Pandas organization, Saturday and Sunday's games at Toyota Field between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Pensacola Blue Wahoos have been canceled.

Tonight, fans are still welcome to come to Toyota Field and watch the Auburn vs. Penn State football game on the video board, with live music pre-game and fireworks taking place at halftime. Fans will also have chances to win prizes and collectibles.

The cancelations bring an end to Trash Pandas' inaugural season, finishing with a record of 54-56.

We adhered to Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols, and it was determined the best course of action for the safety of players and coaches was a cancellation of the remaining games.

Tickets from September 16-19 can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any Trash Pandas home game in April or May 2022 (excluding Opening Day on April 12) once single game tickets go on sale to the public, subject to availability. Groups with tickets in hospitality areas should contact their sales representative for more information. Parking will be refunded by Clutch!

