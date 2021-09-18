Tonight's Game Canceled

September 18, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that tonight's game (9/18) has been canceled due to heavy rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will not be made up.

Tickets from tonight's game are exchangeable for tomorrow's final home game (9/19). They will also be exchangeable for any 2022 Lookouts home game, excluding Opening Day and July 4 weekend, when tickets are available. Tickets can be exchanged by calling 423-267-4849 or by emailing tickets@lookouts.com. Fans are encouraged to include their order number in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability.

Tomorrow, the team will play its regularly scheduled nine-inning game against the Mississippi Braves beginning at 2:15 p.m.

The Lookouts Team Store is open for business Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. Fans are encouraged to check out the lineup of new gear available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from September 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.