M-Braves, Lookouts Canceled by Rain on Saturday

September 18, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN- Saturday night's game against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field has been canceled due to unplayable grounds caused by rain. The game will not be made up.

The series and regular-season finale is scheduled for Sunday at 1:15 pm CT at AT&T Field. The M-Braves (67-44) are still awaiting an opponent for next week's Championship Series. Birmingham holds a half-game lead over their current opponent, Montgomery, with three games remaining, including a doubleheader on Sunday.

Tickets for all potential 2021 Double-A South Championship Series games at Trustmark Park are on sale now! The M-Braves have clinched the regular-season title and home-field advantage for Game 3, Game 4 (if necessary), and Game 5 (if necessary). Game 1 and Game 2 of the Championship Series will be played at the second seed's ballpark.

For individual tickets or to book a group for the 2021 Championship Series, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from September 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.