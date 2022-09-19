Trash Pandas Begin Southern League Playoffs

Let's Ride! The Rocket City Trash Pandas are playoff bound for the first time in franchise history. The Trash Pandas will begin the Southern League playoffs this week, meeting the Tennessee Smokies in the best-of-three North Division Series.

Throughout the 2022 season, the support of Trash Panda Nation has been a key to the Trash Pandas' success, with their 49-20 home record at Toyota Field leading the Southern League and ranking among the best in all of Minor League Baseball. That support will continue to be a major factor with the playoffs approaching.

"The fans play a huge role in our success," infielder Jeremiah Jackson said. "Them being there and cheering for us, it really keeps us in the ballgame and it can make it tough for other teams."

For the season, the Trash Pandas finished with the best record in the Southern League at 81-57. With their win on Thursday night, the Trash Pandas clinched the second-half North Division title to go along with the first-half title they clinched in June.

"That's a gigantic part of what makes this team successful," closer Eric Torres said of the fan support. "We're unstoppable at home. Pitching in front of a full crowd when they're all standing on their feet, it's hard not to strike out that guy."

Returning to Toyota Field for all playoff home games is the iconic Dumpster Wrap, featuring two hot dogs, crispy fries, homemade chili, fried jalapeño caps, and chipotle ranch all bundled together in a cheese quesadilla. The Dumpster Wrap will be available at the Dumpster Dive concession stand.

Game 1: Tuesday, September 20 - Trash Pandas at Tennessee Smokies

Game Time: First pitch at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

Watch Parties: Trash Panda Nation is invited to watch the first playoff game in team history at one of three local watch parties in Madison:

Champy's World Famous Fried Chicken: 8020 Madison Blvd, Madison, AL 35758

Moe's Original BBQ: 102 St. Louis St., Madison, AL 35758

Old Black Bear Brewing Company: 208 Main St., Madison, AL 35758

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

Game 2: Thursday, September 22 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Rally Towel Giveaway: All fans in attendance at Toyota Field will receive a limited-edition Let's Ride Southern League Playoffs rally towel, presented by Parsons Corporation.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All-Stars concession stands.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV.

Game 3* (If Necessary): Friday, September 23 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Deciding Game: This game will only be played if the series is tied 1-1 after the first two games.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV.

If the Trash Pandas win the Division Series, they will advance to the Southern League Championship Series against either Pensacola or Montgomery, with the series beginning on the road on Sunday, September 25 before wrapping up at Toyota Field on Tuesday, September 27 and Wednesday, September 28.

