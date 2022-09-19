Arden Pabst, Allan Winans Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce that catcher Arden Pabst and starting pitcher Allan Winans have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Pabst, 27, clubbed eight hits, two home runs, two doubles and six RBI in six games against the Biscuits. On Wednesday, Pabst went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and three RBI to lift the M-Braves over Montgomery 4-2.

Pabst was reinstated from the Development List on Tuesday. He has played 21 games this season between Triple-A Gwinnett, Double-A Mississippi and the FCL Braves.

Atlanta signed Pabst as a minor league free agent on March 8, 2022. He is originally from Los Angeles, CA.

Winans, 27, struck out a career-high 10 batters in seven shutout innings on Tuesday against the Biscuits. The right-hander allowed one walk and four hits. His previous career high for strikeouts was six. He tied another career-high in length, matching his seven inning start against Pensacola on July 22 where he gave up one earned run.

Winans finished 1-4 with a 2.44 ERA over 44 1/3 innings. He walked nine with 44 strikeouts. He was transferred to Mississippi from Gwinnett on July 26 after completing his rehab assignment with the FCL Braves.

Atlanta selected Winans in the Triple-A Phase of Rule 5 in December 2021 from the New York Mets. He is originally from Bakersfield, CA.

The M-Braves wrapped up the 2022 season with a series split against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves total attendance in 2022 was 150,491.

