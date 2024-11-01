Training Camp Preview

November 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







After a lengthy off-season, the Halifax Thunderbirds are now just days away from the start of this year's training camp. With 38 players ready to compete, the team is preparing for one of its most competitive camps yet.

21 members from the 2023-24 season are returning, but head coach Mike Accursi and the rest of the staff have brought in players they believe will push the pace of this year's camp.

"Over the past six months, our staff and management have dedicated a great deal of time to assessing and making changes to our roster," Accursi said. "We are excited about the youth and size of the new players joining camp to compete for a roster position on our team this year."

The Thunderbirds' off-season was busy, as they'll be adding a few notable names to the lineup to fill key gaps due to departures. Thomas Hoggarth and Jason Knox are two standout players that fans should watch as they look to make an immediate offensive impact.

Hoggarth was acquired through a trade with the Calgary Roughnecks and is coming off an 18-point season. He also had an impressive summer, finishing third in scoring with the MSL's Peterborough Lakers (45 goals) over 20 games.

He was a crucial member of the Haudenosaunee Nationals at the World Lacrosse Box Championship this past summer, leading the team with 15 goals in five games and helping the Nationals earn a bronze medal.

Knox, who was picked up in the dispersal draft from Panther City, will help fill gaps on the left side of the offence. He's coming off a 50-point rookie season with Panther City and a 53-point summer with the Nanaimo Timbermen of the WLA.

The Thunderbirds will also welcome five draftees to camp: Camden Smith, Mike Robinson from the 2023 Entry Draft, along with Louis Alfred Jr., Ashton Brown, and Josh Fairey from the 2024 class. 2021 draftee Kealan Pilon will also be at camp after spending the last two years on Injured Reserve.

Robinson recently completed his college career at the University of Delaware, setting records along the way. With 185 career goals, he became the program's all-time leading scorer while also ranking third in Delaware history with 243 points.

"His athleticism, shot, and footwork will help the Thunderbirds continue to lead the league on offence," Accursi said. "It will be exciting to watch him blend with our current roster."

Training camp will span the next four weekends in November, with three pre-season games scheduled: Nov. 6 vs. the Albany FireWolves, Nov. 16 vs. the Georgia Swarm, and Nov. 23 vs. the Ottawa Blackbears. All games will take place at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena in Six Nations, Ontario.

"We expect a tough, competitive camp with several open spots on our team. We're excited about the new prospects and veterans we've acquired," Accursi said. "The incoming players are sure to bring fresh energy and grit to the Thunderbirds."

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.